Neighbours who live in a south-end apartment are expressing concern. They say two dogs have been abandoned for two weeks.

Multiple people have contacted CTV News saying the dogs have been left in deplorable conditions in an apartment on Cederwood Drive. They say the owners haven't been seen in weeks and the dogs are barking and crying constantly.

Resident Reema Chamseddine says she has not been able to get anyone to intervene and help the dogs. "There's garbage everywhere. All over the apartment. There is feces everywhere. One dog has been locked in a cage," said Chamseddine.

The Ottawa Humane Society says it does not have the authority to investigate these types of cases anymore. The Ontario SPCA did not return CTV News' request for comment.