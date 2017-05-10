

CTV Ottawa





It’s the latest toy craze to hit Ottawa: Fidget Spinners.

It’s a device that can fit in the palm of your hand and contains weighted propellers and a middle bearing that allows you to spin it for several seconds.

“[They’re] flying off the shelves,” said Max Coleman with Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s in Westboro.

When the store briefly ran out, about 70 people were placed on a waiting list.

The toy was marketed as a device to help kids, especially those with ADD or ADHD, focus. Many teachers say it can also be a major distraction in the classroom.

A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School in Stittsville has purchased dozens of the items and say they’re helpful when used as a tool and not a toy.