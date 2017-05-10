Fidget Spinners: toy or distraction?
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017 5:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 6:55PM EDT
It’s the latest toy craze to hit Ottawa: Fidget Spinners.
It’s a device that can fit in the palm of your hand and contains weighted propellers and a middle bearing that allows you to spin it for several seconds.
“[They’re] flying off the shelves,” said Max Coleman with Mrs. Tiggy Winkle’s in Westboro.
When the store briefly ran out, about 70 people were placed on a waiting list.
The toy was marketed as a device to help kids, especially those with ADD or ADHD, focus. Many teachers say it can also be a major distraction in the classroom.
A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School in Stittsville has purchased dozens of the items and say they’re helpful when used as a tool and not a toy.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Maple Leaf recalls breaded chicken products due to possible toxin
- Fidget Spinners: toy or distraction?
- The Ride for Jill: Pakenham man rides tractor to raise money for mother with incurable cancer
- Flood update: What's next for Horton Township
- Bug nerd alert: Ottawa looking for citizen scientists to count moths