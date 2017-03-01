Sources tell CTV the first emergency responders on scene of what proved to be the fatal overdose of 14-year-old Chloe Kotval didn't have Naloxone, the antidote drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

On February 12th, there was a frantic call from the Kotval household to 911. According to sources, here's the timeline of events:

3:05 pm - Call made to 911

3:09 pm - Firefighters arrive on scene

3:12 pm - Firefighters determine that Chloe had overdosed

Sources say they began CPR right away. A defibrillator was hooked up, but not used.

At 3:16 pm, seven minutes after firefighters arrived, paramedics are on scene to transport Chloe to hospital. A faint pulse is detected on the way.

At some point, sources say Chloe was given Naloxone by paramedics. It's unclear if those few minutes would have made a difference for her.

The union representing firefighters has been pushing for all emergency crews to have Naloxone.

"It only makes sense that whether it's Naloxone kits, cardiac defibrillators, other medical condition interventions that we can assist with...we have the proper equipment and the training so that we can be ready to answer those calls," says John Sobey, Vice President of the Ottawa Professional Firefighters' Association.

Earlier this week, Anthony Di Monte, head of Ottawa's Emergency Services, said the city will start the process of training and issuing kits to all first responders.

Mayor Jim Watson wants to see it happen as soon as possible.

"Don't get into this jurisdictional, that's our responsibility and that's our silo," says Watson. "Let's do the right thing that we can save the most number of lives as quickly as possible."