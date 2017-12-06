

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A popular downtown performance space could soon be turned into a classroom for Carleton University students.

Carleton’s Board of Governors has approved a motion to begin negotiations to purchase the historic Dominion-Chalmers United Church.

If the purchase proceeds, Carleton says it would use the 100-year-old church on Cooper Street as a multi-performance space for students and faculty. Academic programs at the site will be focused on music, drama and performance. The school also plans to use the church as a hub for artists and community groups.

Carleton says the recommendation to proceed on acquiring the property is subject to the negotiation of a satisfactory purchase and sale agreement, including appropriate legal caveats.

The Dominion-Chalmers United Church has been used for performances during Chamberfest and the Jazz Festival. Carleton says groups such as the Ottawa Writers Festival and the Chamber Music Festival have indicated an interest in continuing to use the facility.