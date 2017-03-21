

CTV Ottawa





A new proposal for Westgate Shopping Centre could mean big changes for the Ottawa mall.

A multiphase plan by Canadian Real Estate investment company RioCan is calling for five towers on the existing site at 1309 Carling Avenue. Three of the towers could reach 24 storeys, and another two could be as high as 36 storeys.

The new Westgate development would include commercial stores, restaurants and residential units.

The mall, which first opened in 1955, is one of Ottawa’s first shopping centres.

The city’s planning committee is set to vote on the proposal next Tuesday.