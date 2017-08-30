

Bell Media Radio





TORONTO (August 30, 2017) – Bell Media announced today a new national talk radio program, THE EVAN SOLOMON SHOW, airing on all of Bell Media Radio’s talk stations across the country beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Airing weekdays at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, the program features seasoned political journalist Evan Solomon (QUESTION PERIOD) bringing his passion for breaking news and storytelling to in-depth interviews with national and international newsmakers from the worlds of politics, sports, entertainment, and more. Listeners across the country will be encouraged to share their opinions on the biggest news of the day through calls, emails, texts, and social media.

Beginning next week, THE EVAN SOLOMON SHOW airs across Bell Media Radio’s full slate of Talk Radio stations:

CFAX 1070 in Victoria

CKFR AM 1150 in Kelowna

CKLW AM 800 in Windsor

NEWSTALK 1290 CJBK in London

NEWSTALK 610 CKTB in St. Catharines

NEWSTALK 1010 in Toronto

580 CFRA in Ottawa

CJAD 800 in Montréal

“I’m very excited to launch this new, national forum for thought-provoking debate and discussion, highlighting compelling people who are making a difference in Canada,” said Solomon. “There’s nothing more important to a free society than public opinion, and this show will be a platform for Canadians to share their thoughts on the most pressing issues of the day, at home and around the world.”

“THE EVAN SOLOMON SHOW will leverage Bell Media’s industry-leading radio network to connect with listeners across the country,” said Rob Farina, Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHeartRadio for Bell Media. “Evan is an experienced, talented broadcaster who is a perfect fit to lead nationally focused conversations on significant issues. We’re looking forward to listeners across the country engaging with him each and every day.”

Based in Ottawa, Solomon adds THE EVAN SOLOMON SHOW to his role of National Affairs Specialist for Bell Media Radio. In addition, Solomon hosts CTV’s weekly political journal of record, QUESTION PERIOD, returning for a new season on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET beginning Sept. 10.