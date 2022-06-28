'Zero tolerance': Ottawa Bylaw takes down table set up near Parliament ahead of Canada Day protests

'Zero tolerance': Ottawa Bylaw takes down table set up near Parliament ahead of Canada Day protests

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina