

CTV Ottawa





Family friends have identified 26-year-old Philip Everson as the runner who died after completing the Canada Army Run half marathon on Sunday.

Everson was born and raised in Cornwall, and was a graduate of the University of Waterloo. It is unknown if Everson had any underlying health conditions.

Ottawa Paramedics say Everson went into cardiac arrest after he crossed the finish line around 11:25 a.m. Paramedics were unable to restart his heart, and he was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Paramedics say they treated 15 people during the event in Ottawa. Most patients were treated for dehydration or exhaustion. Three people were transported to hospital in serious condition, and 10 others were transported but their condition was not listed as serious.