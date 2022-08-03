Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River

The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.

A water rescue team was called to the area of Lane Street and Bayview Drive in Constance Bay at around 1 p.m.

Two boaters in the area helped bring the three people back to shore, but a young man on his own jet ski was on the scene before the boats, OFS said, and kept the people in the water safe.

"A young man named Jayden stopped on his own jet ski to help the three individuals before they were brought back to shore by the two boats that came later," OFS said in a Twitter thread. "Jayden got the youngest child on his jet ski and allowed the older teenager to hold on the side.

"The third person, the adult, was at risk of losing their lifejacket, did not know how to swim and their muscles were seizing. Jayden held onto the adult's hand until more help arrived. Also, Jayden did all this while calling 911 for help."

OFS said the two children and the adult involved are doing well and their watercraft has been recovered.

Meanwhile, OFS said the district chief is trying to recruit Jayden to become a volunteer firefighter in Dunrobin.

