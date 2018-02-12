Young girl struck by truck in Gatineau has died
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 9:18PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 8:38AM EST
Gatineau Police say a six-year-old girl has died of her injuries in hospital after she was hit by a truck Monday afternoon.
Police say it happened on Gouin Street near Migneault Street at around 4:15 p.m.
The girl, who police say is nine years old, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police continue to investigate.
There is no word of any charges at this time.