Ottawa residents are being urged to avoid non-essential travel into the downtown core and several businesses will be closed today, as the demonstration protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters another day.

Hundreds of trucks remained parked on Wellington Street and other roads throughout the downtown core, with residents and businesses expressing frustration with the constant blaring of horns and fireworks at all hours.

Ottawa’s mayor issued a fresh call for the protesters to leave on Monday, saying Ottawa residents have been “more than patient” and the protesters are disturbing residents and harming small businesses.

“I think it’s time for them to move on,” Jim Watson told CTV Morning Live. “The public are completely fed up, as am I. We would love to see them go tomorrow. We think they should have gone yesterday.”Ottawa police acknowledged Sunday evening that it's aware many demonstrators have announced their intentions to stay. Chief Peter Sloly told CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening that officers are communicating with organizers to facilitate the safe departure of vehicles, but it is unclear when the protests will end.

"We're making progress, there's no real clarity yet," said Sloly. "I think the only thing we can say for sure we're still going to be dealing with some level of traffic disruption and demonstration over the next 24 hours."

The protest and traffic disruptions have forced the closure of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Ottawa, the Centretown Community Health Clinic and the Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches for the day. Centennial Public School on Gloucester Street is also closed for in-person learning.

The Rideau Centre will remain closed on Monday.

The "Freedom Convoy" began arriving in Ottawa on Friday as part of a cross-country campaign to protest new vaccination rules at the Canada-U.S. border and other public health restrictions. On Saturday, thousands of trucks, vehicles and people packed Parliament Hill and downtown streets, forcing the city to declare the entire area was full of vehicles.

Throughout the weekend, people have carried Canadian flags and signs around downtown Ottawa saying "Make Canada Free Again!", "No More Vax Pass", "We Support Truckers", "Freedom to Choose", "Freedom Not Fear", and "Freedom for All."

A few protesters were seen carrying flags and signs with hateful imagery such as a swastika. Several people carried large flags with "F*** Trudeau" or wore or carried signs that featured a yellow star.

"We have seen multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators," police said Sunday evening.

Police say investigations are underway into the desecration of the National War Memorial, the Terry Fox statue on Wellington Street and "threatening/intimidating behaviour to police/city workers and other individuals."

"We're looking at a number of issues that have taken place over the last 72 hours. We're prepared to do investigations, gather intelligence, do investigations and pursue charges against individuals who commit crimes in the city, instigate violence," said Chief Sloly Sunday evening.

"We've had very, very minimal actual events of violence and criminality, given the circumstances that we were facing coming into Friday, Saturday and so far today. The likelihood of large-scale violence and criminality was extremely high, given where we are right now there's been a measure of success but there's a lot more work to be done."

Ottawa police estimate the price-tag for policing the demonstration is more than $800,000 a day.

Watson stopped short of saying police should issue tickets or begin towing the trucks.

“I think what we have to do is allow police to do their jobs so it doesn’t turn into a bigger issue with greater violence.”

But he said he has asked city staff to look into whether the city can tap into the protesters' GoFundMe campaign, which has raised more than $8 million, to cover those costs, though he admitted it "may be a longshot."

“It shouldn’t be up to Ottawa taxpayers to pay for the kind of disruptions we’re facing right now,” he said.

EVENTS TODAY

According to the Canada Unity website, a series of speaker events will begin today in Confederation Park.

There are also plans for "Maskless Shopping", with the website saying, "We need about 1,000 people .. maybe more."

While Ottawa police have said it's unclear when the protest will end, "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich told a gathering on Parliament Hill Sunday morning that, "We are not leaving until all of you and all of your kids are free.”

"We are not leaving until you can open up your businesses, we are not leaving until you can hug your best friend, we are not leaving until you can go see your parents in a long-term care facility, and for your children to have a birthday party. This ends now, and we're going to do it peacefully."

OTTAWA ROADS

The city of Ottawa says there will be traffic impacts in the downtown core again on Monday.

Check the city's traffic map for up-to-date information on traffic delays and disruptions due to the demonstrations.