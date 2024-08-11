'You're just flying': Here's what you need to know about Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you're looking for something fun to do to wrap up your summer, the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival has got you covered.

The 37th annual festival kicks off Aug. 29 at the large Parc de la Baie in Gatineau, Que. where balloons of all shapes, sizes and colours will be launched over the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The festival includes family-friendly events, such as concerts and rides.

"Other family-friendly fun on site includes a carnival amusement park, fireworks, buskers and more," reads the festival's website.

The five-day festival will host a wide variety of international, local and emerging artists. A full list of the lineup is available online.

Visitors can buy balloon rides and enjoy the nice view the region has to offer, the festival spokesperson, Patrice Belanger, told CTV Morning Live Friday.

"You're just flying and enjoying the view. And we have a wonderful view here in the Ottawa region: Gatineau, Ottawa, the river that's right there," he said.

Belanger notes that even those afraid of heights can enjoy the flying experience.

"I believe from what I've been told by my friends that do have a fear of heights that they're okay once in the basket -- once the balloon is up in the air -- because you have no connection to the ground," he said. "They're amazing once you're in the sky."

The festival will run during the Labour Day long weekend until Sep. 2.