Yangtze Restaurant property up for sale after 4 decades in business

Yangtze Restaurant, a popular fixture in the heart of Ottawa's Chinatown for over 40 years, is up for sale.

A listing on realtor.ca says the property located at 700 Somerset Street West is being listed for $3,280,000.

Both the business and the property itself are for sale, according to the listing.

The restaurant is one of the largest in Ottawa, with two floors, each approximately 4,800 square feet, with a total usable area of around 9,600 square feet. The lower-level banquet hall can accommodate about 70 people dining simultaneously, the listing says.

Yangtze has been serving up dim sum, Cantonese and Szechuan cuisine since it opened at the same location in 1982.

It's unclear at this time whether the restaurant will be shutting its doors.

CTV News has reached out to the restaurant and the Chinatown BIA for more information.