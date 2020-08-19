OTTAWA -- A 36-year-old Arnprior man is facing assault charges in connection to an incident at a home in Mississippi Mills Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers and paramedics responded to a serious assault at a home west of Pakenham shortly after 7 a.m.

A 33-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault-spousal and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.