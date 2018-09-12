Woman killed in west-end crash
A woman was killed in a two car crash that involved a dump truck on Moodie Dr. Wednesday night. (Shaun Vardon/CTV Ottawa, September 12, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 5:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:03AM EDT
A 23-year woman has died in a crash in Ottawa's west end.
Ottawa Police say the woman's car was involved in a collision with a dump truck on Moodie Drive between Fallowfield and Hunt Club just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Police continue to investigate.