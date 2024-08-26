Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end

A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.

Police say they were called to an address on Lady Slipper Way, a rural area just north of Highway 7 at about 6:40 p.m.

The victim was identified as Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, of Ottawa.

The Department of National Defence confirms Zabarylo was a civilian employee and a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Navy Headquarters team.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of her tragic death, and we are offering support to her family and colleagues. We offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time," it said in a statement.

She also worked at Public Services and Procurement Canada. In a statement it said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jennifer, who was a valued employee at PSPC for 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. We send our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones, as well as her current and former colleagues."

Michael Zabarylo, 55, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Neighbours in the area told CTV News the victim and the suspect were married.

"In the context of police investigations, we consider this death to be a femicide as it occurred in the context of intimate partner violence, which is one of the many forms of misogynist killings," Ottawa Police said in a news release on Monday.

"A femicide is generally defined as 'the killing of women and girls because of their gender' often driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls or unequal power relations between women and men."

An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson told CTV News the woman suffered "traumatic" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Zabarylo is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Michael Zabarylo, 55, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Zabarylo, 47. (Facebook)

"They were a very friendly family"

"It's very, very sad," said neighbour Mary Lovas.

"We were very friendly with them. Every time we would walk by, the kids would wave and chat and the husband has been over to our house. He brought his little puppy and they played in the backyard."

"I hope those kids are all right. It's terrible."

Ottawa police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a west end home on Sunday evening. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

Nearby residents Gord and Margit Templeton said the neighbourhood is generally quiet.

"It was shocking. The neighbourhood is so quiet and then living out in the country like this, it surprised me," said Gord Templeton.

"You don't expect it, no. It's mostly families, retired people or working people who live here." said Margit Templeton.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin