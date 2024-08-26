Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Police say they were called to an address on Lady Slipper Way, a rural area just north of Highway 7 at about 6:40 p.m.
The victim was identified as Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, of Ottawa.
The Department of National Defence confirms Zabarylo was a civilian employee and a longtime member of the Royal Canadian Navy Headquarters team.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of her tragic death, and we are offering support to her family and colleagues. We offer our deepest condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time," it said in a statement.
She also worked at Public Services and Procurement Canada. In a statement it said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Jennifer, who was a valued employee at PSPC for 18 years, from 2000 to 2018. We send our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones, as well as her current and former colleagues."
Michael Zabarylo, 55, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Neighbours in the area told CTV News the victim and the suspect were married.
"In the context of police investigations, we consider this death to be a femicide as it occurred in the context of intimate partner violence, which is one of the many forms of misogynist killings," Ottawa Police said in a news release on Monday.
"A femicide is generally defined as 'the killing of women and girls because of their gender' often driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls or unequal power relations between women and men."
An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson told CTV News the woman suffered "traumatic" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael Zabarylo is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Michael Zabarylo, 55, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Zabarylo, 47. (Facebook)
"They were a very friendly family"
"It's very, very sad," said neighbour Mary Lovas.
"We were very friendly with them. Every time we would walk by, the kids would wave and chat and the husband has been over to our house. He brought his little puppy and they played in the backyard."
"I hope those kids are all right. It's terrible."
Ottawa police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a west end home on Sunday evening. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
Nearby residents Gord and Margit Templeton said the neighbourhood is generally quiet.
"It was shocking. The neighbourhood is so quiet and then living out in the country like this, it surprised me," said Gord Templeton.
"You don't expect it, no. It's mostly families, retired people or working people who live here." said Margit Templeton.
--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal cabinet has 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling
Members of the Liberal government cabinet say they have 'tremendous confidence' in Prime Minister Trudeau despite polling numbers and questions surrounding his leadership.
Woman found dead in suspected femicide in Ottawa's west end
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
'Buyers are firmly in the driver's seat': It's a good time to buy a cottage in Canada, experts say
As the weather cools down across Canada, so too is the cottage market, with real estate experts saying now is the time to purchase that cottage you've had your eyes on.
Percentage of Canadians working from home keeps dropping: StatCan
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
B.C. man sentenced for 'callous' indignity to remains of young man found dead in 2016
A B.C. man acted with a "chilling sense of calm" when he took "deliberate steps to conceal and dispose of" the body of a young man he met online nearly eight years ago, according to a provincial court judge.
Fraudsters posing as Amazon employees scam Gatineau, Que. victim for $12,000
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
Mariah Carey's mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her 'heart is broken'
Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.
Judge orders Martin Shkreli to turn over all copies of unreleased Wu-Tang Clan album
Martin Shkreli, once dubbed 'Pharma Bro' for boosting the price of a life-saving drug, was ordered by a federal judge Monday to turn over all copies of Wu-Tang Clan's unreleased 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' album to his lawyers by Friday.
Double-duty Danny Jansen plays for both teams in one MLB game. Here's how
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Possible bear attack at popular Halifax-area walking trail under investigation
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.
-
Man receives 4-year sentence for bayonet manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
A man has received a four-year sentence for manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
-
Trudeau Liberals announce cuts to temporary foreign workers program
Starting in September, the Canadian government will begin cutting the number of low-wage, temporary foreign workers it will allow into the country.
Toronto
-
Toronto murder suspect arrested in the United Kingdom
A suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man from Toronto has been located in the United Kingdom.
-
Police looking for video footage, witnesses to Vaughan Mills kidnapping attempt
Police say that several witnesses may have filmed an attempted kidnapping outside Vaughan Mills last week.
-
Toronto cop awaiting sentencing for stealing credit cards, luxury watch charged after trying to leave country
A long-time Toronto police officer who was found guilty of stealing credit cards and a luxury watch from deceased individuals is now facing additional charges for violating the terms of his release.
Montreal
-
Montreal firefighters respond to partial building collapse in St-Henri
Montreal firefighters were called to Saint-Henri Monday afternoon after a low-rise apartment that was under construction partially collapsed.
-
Quebec colleges adapting to new realities under updated French-language laws
Quebec college students are back in class and the 2024-2025 group will be the first to have to comply with all the requirements in the updated French-language law, and administrations are having to adapt to the new reality.
-
Federal convenience store council ask that vaping products require a liquor licence in Quebec
The Convenience Industry Council of Canada (CICC) publicly called on the Quebec government to require all sales of vaping products to have a grocery-grade liquor licence.
Northern Ontario
-
Police warn of new banking scam
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
-
Oldest bear at Cochrane, Ont., Polar Bear Habitat dies
Inukshuk, the 21-year-old polar bear at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, has died, officials announced Monday.
-
Sudbury councillor made false statements in attacking CAO over pay raises: report
Sudbury's integrity commissioner says Ward 7 Coun. Natalie Labbee should be suspended 20 days and apologize to Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer.
Windsor
-
Man accused of indecent act in backyard returns a second time: WPS
Windsor police are asking for help finding a man accused of indecent act in east Riverside after he allegedly returned to a backyard for a second time.
-
Why Essex County farmers might be impacted by tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles
One economist believes the Chinese government will retaliate now that Canada has announced plans to impose an import tariff on EVs.
-
City report recommends against culling to curb Windsor's Canada Geese population
A new city report outlines a comprehensive approach to managing Windsor's population of Canada Geese, steering clear of controversial culling methods in favour of a multi-faceted strategy that includes habitat management, hazing efforts, and removing eggs from nests.
London
-
London man flees ride program, causes $100,000 of damage to a residence
A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.
-
London police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the area of Southdale Road West and Byronhills Drive for the crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
-
Provincial funds to replace sewage pipe beneath Forks of the Thames preventing more residential growth downtown
Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the funds that are expected to enable the construction of 17,576 new homes in the city.
Kitchener
-
Parent ‘blindsided’ by sudden removal from extended day child care program
Alissa Gooden said she got a confirmation email from Waterloo Region's extended child care program but, two weeks later, was told that it was a mistake.
-
CTV Kitchener’s former King St. building could be turned into 44-storey apartment tower
CTV Kitchener’s former home at 864 King Street West could be replaced with a 455-unit apartment building.
-
High-risk offender arrested again
A man considered to be at high-risk to reoffend was arrested again after he failed to report in to Guelph Police.
Barrie
-
Man accused of second-degree murder appears in court
An Orillia man accused of second-degree murder on a rural property last November appeared in a virtual Barrie courtroom Monday.
-
Midland man arrested for alleged hit-and-run
OPP have arrested a suspect related to a fail-to-remain collision in Midland this weekend.
-
Geogian College's FoodLocker sees doubling demand
Inside a tiny room at Georgian College, staff at the school food locker program are hoping to keep up with a surge in demand.
Winnipeg
-
Powerful thunderstorms bring 165 km wind gusts, Toonie-sized hail to southwest Manitoba
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
-
'I learned the hard way': Winnipeg senior warns of scam that nearly cost her close to $20K
A Winnipeg senior is warning others to be vigilant after someone tried to scam her out of nearly $20,000.
-
'I find them pretty aggressive': Wasp season is upon us as the end of summer nears
As we get closer to the end of summer and the temperatures cool down, some unwelcome pests might be seen buzzing around.
Calgary
-
Missing mom and daughter last seen in Nanton, Alta.: RCMP
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
-
Calgary man allegedly sexually exploited several underage girls: police
A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.
-
Speed considered a factor in fatal Calgary motorcycle crash: police
Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
More than $900K in drugs and cell phones seized at Edmonton prison
A total of $917,400 in drugs and cell phones were seized at the Edmonton Institution earlier this month, officials say.
-
Personal information of 1 million Park'N Fly customers accessed during data breach
The personal information of about one million Park'N Fly customers was accessed during a data breach last month.
-
'I'm super excited for the students': New high school opening in southeast Edmonton this fall
A new high school is opening its doors in southeast Edmonton just in time for the new school year.
Regina
-
Young girl dies in collision with drunk driver: Sask. RCMP
A girl under the age of 12 has died after the RCMP says she and three other pedestrians were hit by a drunk driver in Key First Nation on Saturday.
-
Regina police seeks tips after elderly woman injured in hit-and-run
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for tips after an elderly woman on a mobility scooter was injured in a hit-and-run on Friday.
-
Dutch Elm Disease confirmed in Wascana Centre, tree removed
A tree that tested positive for Dutch Elm Disease (DED) in Regina’s Wascana Centre has been removed.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman accused of murdering her husband makes first court appearance
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Saskatchewan's largest First Nation approves $600M 'cows and plows' settlement
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
-
New Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus breaks ground in Saskatoon on U of S land
A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of the new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'callous' indignity to remains of young man found dead in 2016
A B.C. man acted with a "chilling sense of calm" when he took "deliberate steps to conceal and dispose of" the body of a young man he met online nearly eight years ago, according to a provincial court judge.
-
London Drugs employee sentenced for stealing $2M in laptops, electronics from company
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
-
You can watch Tofino the otter pup on a live webcam
Anyone curious about the recently rescued sea otter pup named Tofino’s progress can now check in with her via live webcam.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs employee sentenced for stealing $2M in laptops, electronics from company
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'callous' indignity to remains of young man found dead in 2016
A B.C. man acted with a "chilling sense of calm" when he took "deliberate steps to conceal and dispose of" the body of a young man he met online nearly eight years ago, according to a provincial court judge.
-
B.C. caps rent increase at 3% for 2025, matching inflation rate
The British Columbia government is capping the maximum allowable rent increase at three per cent next year, down from the 3.5 per cent hike allowed in 2024.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.