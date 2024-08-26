Woman found dead in Ottawa's west end in suspected femicide

OTTAWA
    Ottawa police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a west end home on Sunday evening. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old woman inside a west end home on Sunday evening. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.

    Police say they were called to an address on Lady Slipper Way, a rural area just north of Highway 7 at about 6:40 p.m.

    The victim was identified as Jennifer Zabarylo, 47, of Ottawa.

    Michael Zabarylo, 55, of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder.

    Neighbours in the area told CTV News the victim and the suspect were married.

    "In the context of police investigations, we consider this death to be a femicide as it occurred in the context of intimate partner violence, which is one of the many forms of misogynist killings," Ottawa Police said in a news release on Monday.

    "A femicide is generally defined as 'the killing of women and girls because of their gender' often driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls or unequal power relations between women and men."

    An Ottawa paramedics spokesperson told CTV News the woman suffered "traumatic" injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Michael Zabarylo is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

