Woman found dead at Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in Ontario: police

Woman found dead at Brockville landfill was from elsewhere in Ontario: police

A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa) A Brockville Police Service patch. (Nate Vandermeer / CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump and Pence back in Washington for rival speeches

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is returning to Washington Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, delivering a speech hours after his former Vice President Mike Pence, a potential 2024 rival, called on the party to stop looking backward.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina