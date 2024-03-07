OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Woman facing assault charges following domestic incident in Hawkesbury, Ont., OPP says

    A 36-year-old woman from Hawkesbury, Ont. is facing charges following a "violent domestic incident," according to Ontario Provincial Police.

    Police say officers responded to an assault in progress in Hawkesbury around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

    The victim was treated for minor injuries.

    Police say the accused is facing three counts of assault with a weapon-spousal and four counts of failing to comply with probation.

    The name of the accused was not released.

