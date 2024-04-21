OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman extricated from car after Dunrobin single-vehicle crash

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    An elderly woman was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters following a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.

    Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio tells CTV News that firefighters were called to the crash shortly after 2 p.m. to the 3700 block of Dunrobin Road, near Edgewood Links Golf Course.

    Initial reports show a sedan was found to have landed on its roof halfway through a ditch.

    The driver, a woman in her 70's, was extricated by firefighters from the vehicle, Ottawa Fire says.

    Ottawa paramedics responded to the scene at the same time, but could not provide more information on injuries at this time. 

    Paramedics spokesperson Neil Martin tells CTV News that crews left the scene at approximately 5:35 p.m.

    Ottawa police say Dunrobin Road is currently closed from Vances Side Road to Kinburn Side Road.

    Officers are conducting an investigation at the scene.

    The crash site is located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

    This story will be updated

