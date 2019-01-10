

CTV Ottawa





A woman has died after a crash in the city's west end on Thursday morning.

The crash between two vehicles happened on Moodie Drive south of Fallowfield Road after 7:30 a.m.

Paramedics say three people were treated at the scene. An off-duty military medic tried to resuscitate the woman at the scene, but unfortunately she died of her injuries. A child, around 10 years old, was taken to hospital with serious head and leg injuries. A man was also taken to hospital with injuries to his neck and is in stable condition.

Police say Moodie Drive southbound is closed between McKenna Casey Drive and Cambrian Road.