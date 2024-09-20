Woman accused of driving impaired after almost hitting school bus head-on in Quebec

Police in western Quebec say a driver has been arrested after almost crashing into a school bus near La Pêche Friday morning.

MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said the bus was on chemin Edelweiss when, at around 6:45 a.m., the bus driver narrowly avoided being hit head-on by a driver headed in the wrong direction.

No children were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was arrested in Wakefield a short time later. Police said she is facing a charge of driving while impaired by drugs.

Her vehicle has been impounded and her driver's licence has been suspended.