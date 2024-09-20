OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Woman accused of driving impaired after almost hitting school bus head-on in Quebec

    An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied) An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police in western Quebec say a driver has been arrested after almost crashing into a school bus near La Pêche Friday morning.

    MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police said the bus was on chemin Edelweiss when, at around 6:45 a.m., the bus driver narrowly avoided being hit head-on by a driver headed in the wrong direction.

    No children were on the bus at the time.

    The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a woman in her 40s, was arrested in Wakefield a short time later. Police said she is facing a charge of driving while impaired by drugs.

    Her vehicle has been impounded and her driver's licence has been suspended.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News