Wolfe Island Ferry to shut down temporarily Sunday due to crew shortage

The Wolfe Island Ferry will be temporarily shut down Sunday afternoon due to a crew shortage.

The Ministry of Transportation says the shortage is due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

Ferry service will shut down at 2 p.m. and is expected to resume by 7 p.m. It will remain available on short notice to respond to emergency services.

"We apologize for this necessary service disruption and thank you for your patience and understanding," said acting director of transportation user services Robert Manlig.