Wolfe Island ferry resumes service after crew member found

The Wolfe Islander III ferry between Wolfe Island and Kingston has resumed service after a brief halt Sunday.

A post on social media said the ferry would be out of service from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. because of an unexpected staff shortage.

Due to an unexpected staff shortage, the ferry will be out of service starting at 1300h Sunday October 16 and will resume at 1900h. Efforts to secure staff continue and we appreciate your patience. — Wolfe Islander III (@WolfeIslander3) October 16, 2022

“Efforts to secure staff continue and we appreciate your patience,” the ferry’s Twitter account said Sunday morning.

"The Wolfe Islander III will depart Kingston today at 1000h, 1100h and 1200h and will be tied up in Kingston at 1300h," it said.

A similar warning was issued on Aug. 7, but a crew member was found to fill the gap and service continued without interruption.

Just before 3 p.m., the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO), which operates the ferry, said a qualified crew member had been found and the ferry would depart Kingston at 3 p.m.

We have found a qualified crew member. The ferry will be leaving from Kingston at 1500h this afternoon. — Wolfe Islander III (@WolfeIslander3) October 16, 2022

The MTO says, “An industry-wide shortage of ferry staff is causing service disruptions to the Wolfe Island ferry on some days.”