Winterlude's second weekend sees big crowds despite canal closure

The recent swings between frigid cold and unseasonable warmth have been challenging for the annual Winterlude festival.

The first day of the festival was paused because of extreme cold. But aside from a couple of days of frigid lows, temperatures have been milder than usual, keeping the Rideau Canal Skateway closed.

Despite that, Ottawa residents and tourists were out for the festival's second weekend in large numbers to celebrate the season.

"This is definitely above average number of people," said Canadian Heritage spokesperson Melanie Brault at Jacques-Cartier Park. "We are definitely in and around 15,000 people who have been coming through the park."

Brault said there were some tough decisions early on because of the cold, but this weekend, with its more comfortable temperatures brought out the crowds.

The festival draws people from across Canada every year, to take in the slides at Snowflake Kingdom and the ice sculptures on Sparks Street.

"It’s a unique art. It’s not that easy to carve something on the ice and that detailing about the sculptures, that’s amazing," said Ottawa resident Raj Ramani.

Others, visiting from out of town.

"It's my first time. I’m here with my son and his girlfriend who came from Brazil," said Montreal resident Bonnie Linder.

The extended closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway, one of the main attractions, is disappointing for many, including local businesses who rely on winter tourism.

"The poor canal is closed and that’s no good for this event but they come down to the streets and Jacques-Cartier Park," explained Temple's Sugar Bush co-owner Andrew Mackey.

The National Capital Commission has not yet thrown in the towel with regard to opening the Rideau Canal Skateway this season, despite it being a week beyond the latest-ever opening date of Feb. 2, back in the 2001-2002 skating season. The NCC said Wednesday that it was continuing work to prepare the canal.

Winterlude continues until Feb. 20.

--With files from CTV's Natalie van Rooy.