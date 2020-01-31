OTTAWA -- Ottawa's celebration of winter begins today as Winterlude celebrates its 42nd season.

From the tube sliding and zip line at Jacques-Cartier Park to the Beaver Tails Ice Dragon Boat Festival, Winterlude offers both outdoor and indoor fun from Jan. 31 to Feb.17.

The Winterlude kick-off concert will be held tonight at 7 p.m. on Sparks Street between O'Connor and Bank Streets.The concert features Morgan Grace, Sarahmée, DJ NDN and Virginia to Vegas.

Most of the events are free of charge.

The world famous Rideau Canal Skateway is also celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2020. Two sections are set to open Friday morning at 8 a.m.: between Waverley Street and Bank Street, and between Bronson Avenue and Hartwell Locks.

Winterlude attracts thousands of people every weekend, incuding tourists from Canada and abroad, meaning there are a number of road closures in Ottawa and Gatineau every weekend:

Ottawa

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Somerset Street to Preston Street:

Saturdays, February 1 and 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sundays, February 2, 9 and 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, February 17 from 9:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, from Laurier Avenue to Somerset Street, and

Laurier Avenue, from Elgin Street to Nicholas Street, including the ramps:

Saturday, February 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Note: When Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed, the side streets in the Glebe and Dow’s Lake areas will also be closed (except for local traffic).

Gatineau

Laurier Street, from des Allumettières Boulevard to de Verdun Street, and

St-Étienne Street, from Notre-Dame-de-l’Île Street to Laurier Street:

Saturdays, February 1, 8 and 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sundays, February 2, 9 and 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, February 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Laurier Street, from St-Étienne Street to de Verdun Street: