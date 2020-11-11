OTTAWA -- A 44-year-old Ottawa man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing death at a residential building in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood.

Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at a building at 11-13 Eccles St., near Bell Street.

Police say a 42-year-old man was found with stab wounds, and was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Jonathan Hammell, 42, of Ottawa.

On Thursday, police announced Kevin Richer, 44, of Ottawa is charged with second-degree murder Richer was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted Ottawa police investigators at a two-storey building on Eccles Street Wednesday night. Yellow police tape blocked the staircase leading to the front door of the building.

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

The Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of a male on Eccles Street.



Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.



Remain anonymous by contacting @CrimeStoppersOT 1-800-222-8477, https://t.co/O8q5oWK2yN. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 12, 2020

.