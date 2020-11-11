Advertisement
Ottawa man charged with second degree murder following fatal stabbing on Eccles Street
Ottawa Police say a man died at a home on Eccles Street in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood on Wednesday, Nov. 11. (Mike Mersereau/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- A 44-year-old Ottawa man is charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing death at a residential building in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood.
Ottawa police and paramedics responded to a call at approximately 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at a building at 11-13 Eccles St., near Bell Street.
Police say a 42-year-old man was found with stab wounds, and was later pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as Jonathan Hammell, 42, of Ottawa.
On Thursday, police announced Kevin Richer, 44, of Ottawa is charged with second-degree murder Richer was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
CTV News Ottawa cameras spotted Ottawa police investigators at a two-storey building on Eccles Street Wednesday night. Yellow police tape blocked the staircase leading to the front door of the building.
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Section is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
.