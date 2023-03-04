Winter storm hits Ottawa with more than 20 cm of snow
It will be a slow commute across Ottawa today, as a major winter storm blankest roads and sidewalks with up to 25 cm of snow and disrupts travel plans during the first weekend of March.
A snowfall warning remains in effect for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 25 cm of snow to fall by this afternoon. As of 1 a.m., 21 cm of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport, while 16 cm of snow was recorded at the Gatineau Airport. Environment Canada also reported 16 cm in Kemptville and 19 cm in Kingston. Unofficial totals show up to 14 cm of snow has fallen n Brockville.
Environment Canada says a Texas low is bringing heavy snow to a large swath of southern Ontario but it should end by the afternoon.
"Snow will taper to light flurries from west to east this afternoon," Environment Canada said in a statement.
The storm has disrupted travel at Ontario's two largest airports. WestJet cancelled all flights into and out of Toronto's Pearson Airport Friday night due to the storm, while several flights have been delayed and cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport Saturday morning.
OC Transpo is warning commuters to expect delays on bus routes due to the road conditions.
"Plan ahead, allow extra time and be careful boarding, exiting, and at station platforms," OC Transpo said on Twitter.
The city of Ottawa has called an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday to allow crews to clear the snow.
City staff say all staff will be deployed to clear roads and sidewalks across the city.
"Beginning with sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network, crews will continue working on the priority network overnight and into (Saturday)," the city said on its website.
This storm will push Ottawa beyond 300 cm of snow for the winter.
"We'll have now three storms in 10 days, all California cousins – they started in the same area, they've gone across the United States and they've come into Ontario," Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips said. "It's just one after another; they're clearly of the same family."
The snowfall warning is in effect for an area covering Brockville, Cornwall, Prescott-Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for an area covering Belleville and Kingston, calling for 15 to 30 cm of snow.
Snow is expected to come to an end late Saturday morning in the Kingston and Belleville areas.
Saturday night parking ban
The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban for Saturday night.
On-street parking will be prohibited from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Only vehicles with on-street parking permits are allowed to park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.
Air travel disrupted
Travellers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport on Saturday.
More than a dozen flights have been delayed or cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport due to the snow.
WestJet had cancelled all flights in and out of Toronto's Pearson Airport Friday night. The airline said scheduled operations to and from Toronto were expected to resume Saturday morning at a reduced capacity.
Ottawa weather forecast
Snow at times heavy today. Amount 5 to 10 cm. High -1 C.
Partly cloudy tonight. Low -7 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 5 C.
The outlook for Monday is sunny and a high of 7 C.
Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries.
