OTTAWA - Environment Canada is warning of a major winter storm expected to hit the capiital region on Sunday. The government weather agency says a "low from the southwestern United States will bring a winter storm to eastern Ontario and portions of central Ontario Sunday afternoon into Monday".

It also says significant ice accumulation will be possible. But there is potential the precipitation will arrive as snow because "the Ottawa Valley will be on the boundary of freezing rain and heavy snowfall" making it uncertain whether Ottawa residents are in for ice or snow, or a combination of both.

Travel is expected to get tricky Sunday afternoon and deteriorate from there. Environment Canada is also forecasting strong easterly winds. Power outages are possible in areas that do get significant ice buildup.



