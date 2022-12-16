Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 30 cm of snow

Ottawa is looking like a winter wonderland just over a week before Christmas, as a major snowstorm blankets parts of the capital with more than 30 cm of snow.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for up to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

As of 4 p.m., 30 cm of snow was recorded at the Ottawa Airport, while 17 cm of snow was reported at the Gatineau Airport.

"The worst is over, but it's going to continue to snow," weather preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell said.

"Temperatures are not that cold, that's the good thing – makes the road treatment that much better."

Environment Canada updated its snowfall warning for Ottawa on Friday afternoon, calling for up to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

"Snow is expected to ease to light snow on Saturday. Another few centimetres are expected Saturday before the snow moves into Quebec."

The forecast calls for 10 cm of snow Friday night, with another 2 to 4 cm expected on Saturday.

The first major snowstorm of the season forced the cancellation of schools buses on Friday morning, while dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled at the Ottawa International Airport.

The city's fleet of 500 pieces of snowplows and other equipment have been working around the clock, with the initial focus on clearing snow from the priority roads, priority sidewalks and the winter cycling network.

"All available resources were deployed," Bryden Denyes, city of Ottawa manager for urban roads, told CTV News Ottawa.

"When we do have a larger scale storm like this, it's always all hands on deck to treat the conditions that are out there."

City officials say residents will start seeing snowplows in neighbourhoods Friday afternoon.

"We expect to move into residential neighbourhoods by early afternoon and cleanup will continue throughout the evening and overnight," the city said on Twitter.

The city of Ottawa has issued an overnight winter weather parking ban from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Only vehicles with on-street parking permits will be allowed to park on city streets during the winter weather parking ban.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded to multiple collisions, including vehicles in the ditch, on Highway 416, Highway 417 and Highway 401.

The snowfall warning stretches along the Hwy. 401 corridor from Kingston to the Ontario-Quebec border. Environment Canada says Kingston will see 15 to 25 cm of snow, while Brockville, Prescott, Kemptville and Cornwall areas could see up to 35 cm of snow by Saturday morning.

The OTTAWA sign as snow falls in downtown Ottawa on Friday. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

OTTAWA WEATHER

Snow continuing tonight, amount 10 cm. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Saturday will see periods of snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm High 0 C.

The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloudy with a chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries.