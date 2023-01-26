Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 27 cm of snow

The clean up is underway on roads and sideways, after a winter storm brought more than 27 centimetres of snow to the city of Ottawa.

A snowfall warning was lifted just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

"The bulk of the heavy snow has fallen," Environment Canada said in a notice late Thursday morning.

As of 1 p.m., Environment Canada reported 27 centimetres of snow had fallen at the Ottawa airport since the storm began Wednesday afternoon.

The snow disrupted travel for drivers, OC Transpo riders and air travellers Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

OC Transpo warned of "service delays" due to the weather, asking people to leave extra time to reach their destinations. Photos on social media showed several buses stuck in the bus during the Thursday commute.

Several flights were delayed or cancelled at the Ottawa airport due to the snow in Ottawa and in Toronto.

City of Ottawa officials said the focus for snowplows was the sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network.

"Given the amount of snowfall accumulation, crews are expected to start clearing residential streets this morning and will continue this work into the evening hours," the city said on its website.

Snow began Wednesday afternoon

The storm moved into Ottawa during the afternoon commute on Wednesday. By 9 p.m. roads across the city were covered by several centimetres of snow. Police urged motorists to adjust their speed to the conditions and only travel if it's necessary.

Emergency crews responded to a call for a snowplow that rolled over into a ditch on Boundary Road at Hwy. 417 Wednesday evening. Firefighters extricated the trapped driver from the cab of the plow.

The snowfall warning stretches from Cornwall-Morrisburg, through Brockville – Leeds and Grenville and Kingston.

Winter parking ban

A daytime winter parking ban is in effect on Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. across the city.

"These hours might be extended if additional time is needed to complete winter road operations," the city said in a news release.

During a winter parking ban, parking is not allowed on city streets so crews can plow more easily. Vehicles parked on the street may be ticketed and towed.

Flights cancelled

The Ottawa Airport's departures page was showing seven cancelled flights as of mid-Thursday morning. There were at least eight flights cancelled Wednesday night.

In Toronto, Pearson airport had 25 per cent of its flights cancelled after the snow rolled in.

More snow expected on the weekend

After the snow ends on Thursday, things are expected to cool down. The high will be -4 C but by Thursday night tempertaures will drop to -15 C (-18 with the windchill).

Friday will be sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. The high will be -5 C. There's a 70 per cent chance of flurries Friday night.

Saturday will see flurries with a high of 1 C.

Sunday will see periods of snow with a high of -8 C.