

CTV Ottawa





It's a life-changing moment for five Ottawa-area men, and it was all caught on video.

The moment five men officially became multi-millionaires—after playing the lottery together for a decade—was caught on security video at the gas station where they bought their Lotto Max ticket.

The five men already knew their ticket was a $60 million winner, but they met up to validate the ticket together. They returned to the gas station where the ticket was bought – Mr. Gas in Orleans – to make it official.

The video shows the group handing over their ticket, the gas station attendant barely able to contain his excitement.

Once it’s official, the men exchange hugs all around.