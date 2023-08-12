Winning $55M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa could be a new multi-millionaire.

The winning Lotto Max ticket from Friday's draw worth $55 million was sold in Ottawa, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.

"Someone or a group who purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Ottawa may be waking up to that reality," OLG said in a news release.

Four other prizes were won in Ontario Friday.

One Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener. A Lotto Max second prize ticket worth $243,597.90 was sold in the Thunder Bay area, and two Encore tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Sarnia and St. Catharines.

OLG says people who bought tickets for Friday's draw should check them as soon as possible. Earlier this week, OLG announced a winning $70 million ticket that was sold last year has officially gone unclaimed after its rightful winner never came forward.

To avoid unclaimed lottery prizes, OLG asks lottery players to: