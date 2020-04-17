OTTAWA -- A wild turkey took advantage of a quiet ByWard Market to get some fresh air while physically distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A CTV News Ottawa viewer captured footage of the wild turkey in the area of Cumberland and York Street on Friday morning.

At one point the turkey fended off some seagulls trying to steal a rice cake.

Earlier this week, a wild turkey was spotted on George Street.

This was not the first time wildlife enjoyed some extra space while many residents stay home due to COVID-19.

On April 2, two moose were spotted in an empty parking lot in Ottawa’s south-end.