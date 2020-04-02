Two moose wander into empty south-end parking lot
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 5:28PM EDT
Two moose wandered into a south-end parking lot on Thursday, April 2 (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPSDAoust
OTTAWA -- Two moose took advantage of an empty parking lot to go for a walk in Ottawa’s south-end.
Ottawa Police received a call about the wildlife in a deserted parking lot in the area of Uplands Drive and Downpatrick Road Thursday afternoon.
Police say there was no danger to the public, and the moose wandered safely back into the woods.