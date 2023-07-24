Wheel hub assemblies on Ottawa's LRT must be redesigned; service offline for another week
The wheel hub assemblies on Ottawa's light rail vehicles that run on Line 1 will be completely redesigned in an effort to find a permanent solution to problems that have plagued the line, including the most recent shutdown.
In a news conference Monday, officials with OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Group (RTG) announced they are working with Alstom, the manufacturer of the trains that run on the Confederation Line, to redesign the axles and wheel hub assemblies on every vehicle. It's a task transit services general manager Renée Amilcar says will provide a permanent fix to the problems linked to the August 2021 derailment and other issues.
"I am very pleased to announce that Alstom and RTG have agreed to a design modification to the wheel hub assembly," Amilcar said. "This means that Ottawa will finally have a permanent fix to this bearing issue, which will help to ensure the long-term sustainability of Line 1."
Rideau Transit Group estimates it will take 12 to 18 months to design and test a new axle and ensure it is "fit for purpose," RTG's Nicholas Truchon said.
In the meantime, LRT service will remain offline for at least another week. OC Transpo plans to resume some level of service July 31, but the exact details have yet to be announced. Daily media briefings this week have been promised.
Other measures have been or will be taken on the tracks themselves, including a plan to apply grease to several tight curves on the line to reduce pressure on the wheels and axles of the trains.
"Equipment on the wayside, at the side of the track, will apply lubrication to the top of the rails at the curves, the tight curves," said director of engineering services Richard Holder. "This is not across the whole system. We think we have 16 locations whereby the addition of grease or lubricant to the top of the rail will be able to minimize forces on the axle."
Holder also said it would take "some weeks" for that initiative to be installed. He said work is also underway to install restraining rails in optimum positions to minimize forces on the axle hub. The remaining work is expected to be completed by Sunday.
Despite findings this week that "repetitive loading cycles contribute to degraded performance," according to a memo from Amilcar, Holder said there is no plan to limit the number of customers on each train once service resumes.
The O-Train was abruptly shut down last Monday after an axle bearing issue was discovered on one train during a routine 50,000 km inspection. City officials said all 45 trains would need to be inspected as part of the root cause investigation into the issue before LRT service resumes.
Amilcar says 44 LRT vehicles have been checked, with six LRT vehicles "being investigated further." One vehicle that was previously out of service is in Kingston and the inspection will be completed at a later date.
A visual inspection of the track has been conducted, and no issues were identified, Amilcar said.
Amilcar says OC Transpo continues to meet with Rideau Transit Group and Alstom to finalize the return-to-service plan "that is sustainable."
"Our focus is ensuring the increased reliability and long-term sustainability of the system," Amilcar said in a memo.
R1 replacement bus service continues to run between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, with 36 buses running during peak periods. In downtown Ottawa, R1 buses will run down Albert and Slater streets, instead of Queen Street, in a bid to reduce delays and avoid traffic.
Amilcar said that the cost to redesign, test and replace the wheel hub assemblies on every light rail vehicle would be borne by RTG and not taxpayers, and that the city would be using its project agreement with RTG to withhold payments for undelivered service on the line. She did not say whether OC Transpo would compensate transit users for the disruption, emphasizing that her immediate goal is to restore train service as soon as it is safe to do so.
When asked whether there would be any work to bolster bus service while the city waits for the wheel hub redesign, Amilcar only said that restoring train service is the primary goal.
"We cannot replace a train by buses so our goal is to continue to work with the consortium and bring a reliable, safe rail," she said. "We will continue to improve the current system, the current fleet, to be able to resume the service. Our goal today is to resume safely the service with mitigation measures and in parallel work on the permanent fix by the redesign of the axle."
R1 service pulls hundreds of buses from other routes to supply service along the LRT line when it is not working. According to statistics provided by the city last week, 1,070 bus trips were not delivered last Tuesday to Thursday, 441 of which were reassigned to R1 service.
Latest shutdown 'incredibly frustrating and unacceptable': Sutcliffe
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe said at Monday's press conference he's extremely frustrated with the condition of the four-year-old, $2.1 billion light rail system.
"I assure you that I and everyone at the city and OC Transpo will not rest until you have a safe, reliable, light rail system. The system you expect and the system all of us paid for," he said.
"There is nothing more important than the safety of our passengers and our residents. That's why, whenever there's an issue with the system, we must act with an abundance of caution and we won't start running the trains again until we are sure that they are safe."
Sutcliffe said he was hopeful that the redesign of the wheel hub assembly would bring an end to some of the issues that have troubled the line since it launched.
"That alone will not solve all of our issues, but I and the team at OC Transpo are hopeful that this redesign will be a giant step forward. At last, we are working on the root problem and not just the issues that arise from it," he said.
"I believe that, one day, we will have a safe, reliable light rail service for the people of Ottawa… and this work is bringing us closer to that day."
R1 service on Albert and Slater streets
R1 replacement buses continue to run along Albert and Slater streets in downtown Ottawa, serving riders at Parliament and Lyon stations.
- Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent
- Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor
- OC Transpo staff will be at stations to assist customers.
Lees Station
OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 buses serving Lees Station.
A shuttle bus is now running between Lees and Rideau stations for westbound commuters.
For customers, this means:
- Westbound R1 service will run from Blair to Tunney’s Pasture stations, stopping at each station except for Lees Station
- A shuttle will run between Lees, uOttawa and Rideau stations
- Customers travelling to Lees Station from the east can connect with the shuttle and Eastbound R1 service at uOttawa Station
- Eastbound R1 service will continue to serve Lees Station
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH | Hot and humid week ahead for Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Businesses across Canada plead with finance minister to extend emergency loan repayment deadline
Business groups across Canada are pleading with the federal government to grant them more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King to begin in November
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King has been scheduled to stand trial beginning Nov. 27, and he says he wants to be judged by a jury of his peers.
Delays in diagnosis and testing results are complicating Canadian cancer care: expert
As the dust settles from the pandemic, hospitals across Canada have reported an overwhelming rise in patients with advanced-stage cancers and other life-limiting diseases -- a result of inadequate symptom screening since March 2020 -- and delays in testing results are exacerbating the problem.
Tourists fined for taking 'dangerous' selfies with pack of dingoes
Two women were served hefty fines after taking 'dangerous' selfies with a pack of dingoes in Queensland, Australia.
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young's latest single, "Young Love & Saturday Nights," is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, dive bar bands, and crushes. And it might sound immediately familiar: The guitar lick that opens the track is lifted directly from David Bowie's 1974 hit "Rebel Rebel."
Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine's south
Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defence Ministry's main headquarters and striking Crimea, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.
Atlantic
-
Searchers continue to pump water from Nova Scotia field in search for flood missing
Workers are continuing to pump water from a flooded field in Nova Scotia that is the focus of a search for four people, including two children, who went missing in a torrent of water Saturday.
-
Main rail line to Halifax washed out after heavy rains, flooding
A section of the main rail line to Halifax has been washed out following extensive rainfall and flooding over the weekend.
-
Local state of emergency declared in Lunenburg, N.S., area due to flooding
The Municipality of the District of Lunenburg on the south shore of Nova Scotia has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the area.
Toronto
-
Thieves make off with $1 million worth of luxury vehicles from downtown Toronto dealership
Toronto police say they're looking for three suspects who walked into a high-end car dealership in downtown Toronto over the weekend and left with three luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario rolls out programs to boost health staffing
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is starting three programs aimed at bolstering staffing in the health-care sector.
-
Toronto police identify man killed in Greektown shooting
A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Greektown early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group are seeking to appeal a court ruling maintaining the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
-
Six Ukrainian teens who came to Quebec hockey tournament to return for school
A group of young Ukrainian refugees will be returning to Quebec City to play local hockey for at least two years, escaping the ongoing war, which has directly affected their hometowns and families.
Northern Ontario
-
Adult, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
One adult and one child have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
-
Passenger killed after falling out of minibus on Highway 11 in Severn Township
Provincial police are investigating a deadly crash involving a minibus on Highway 11 late Saturday night.
London
-
Driver facing impaired charges after crash sends one to hospital in critical condition
A 19-year-South Perth resident is facing several charges relating to impaired operation following a head on collision in Stratford that sent a 31-year-old to hospital in critical condition.
-
Vehicle slams through Goderich school
Huron OPP are investigating after a minivan crashed through Goderich Public School.
-
Vehicle fails to remain after cyclist struck in St. Thomas
Minor injuries are reported after a cyclist in St. Thomas was struck by a vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba First Nation to begin search for potential unmarked graves
Members of a western Manitoba First Nation were to gather this morning to start a critical month-long search in a good way.
-
Manitoba town celebrates 40th anniversary of miraculous 'Gimli Glider'
It's been 40 years since an extraordinary day for the people of Gimli, Manitoba.
-
A terminally ill federal inmate wants to be released so he can die outside of prison. He's been refused, so he's applying for MAID
A terminally ill man who's spent decades in prison doesn't want to die behind bars. Denied a compassionate release, he's now considering a medically assisted death.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A 31-year-old has died and another person has been taken to hospital following a crash near Erin, Ont.
-
K-W Canadian Blood Services asks regional residents to donate as ‘inventory reaches levels of concern’
There is an urgent appeal for the gift of life. Canadian Blood Services says it needs more donations in Waterloo region because their blood inventory has dropped to a concerning level.
-
WRPS investigating report of prowler in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a prowler in the area of Spadina Road West and Van Camp Avenue in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Woman killed, another injured in downtown Calgary assault
Calgary police are investigating a deadly assault in the downtown west end.
-
Assault victim taken to hospital from downtown Calgary
Calgary paramedics took one man to hospital on Monday from the downtown commercial core after he was found badly injured.
-
ʔAq’am residents return home as St. Mary’s River wildfire evacuation order partially lifts
Residents of 16 homes in the ʔAq’am community are headed home after an evacuation order was partially rescinded late Sunday night near Cranbrook, B.C., for the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Saskatoon
-
100-year-old Sask. air force veteran takes to the skies once more
One-hundred-year-old Reginald "Crash" Harrison comes by his nickname honestly. A veteran of the Second World War, Harrison had his airplane blow up on the runway before he was even deployed after a 500-pound bomb dislodged from the bomb bay.
-
Saskatoon city admin. says hiring freeze could have 'unpredictable impact'
In a report before Saskatoon’s next special budget meeting, city administration is warning councillors that a hiring freeze could have an “unpredictable impact” on services.
-
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new black and white 'X' logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
Edmonton
-
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
-
Ground search underway for missing Beaumont woman
Police are searching for a Beaumont woman who hasn't been seen for 10 days.
-
Edmonton announces 8-year plan to plant over 2 million trees
The city says it will reach its goal of planting two million additional trees by 2050 two decades early.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order due to fast-growing Kamloops wildfire expands by hundreds
Wildfire crews in Kamloops, B.C., are expected to be challenged by gusty winds Monday, as they fight the fast-moving Ross Moore Lake wildfire.
-
'He disappeared in the water': Family of suspected drowning victim at Cultus Lake seeks closure
A Surrey man is believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake last week, and his family remains without closure.
-
'Mixed emotions' as week-long evacuation order due to St. Mary’s River wildfire partially rescinded
Some residents of a First Nations community north of Cranbrook, B.C., are being told they can return home for the first time since an evacuation order was issued last week due to the St. Mary’s River wildfire.
Regina
-
Sask. athletes take home 175 medals at North American Indigenous Games, more than any other team
Saskatchewan athletes who took part in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) in Halifax, N.S. took home 175 medals, which was the most for any team competing.
-
'A highlight of my summer': A canoe ride to one of Regina's hidden gems
The first Picnic and Paddle event of the year happened Saturday afternoon at Regina’s Willow Island, a place many residents in the Queen City have never been to.
-
Heat warnings continue across central, southern Sask.
Heat warnings remain in effect for parts of central and southern Saskatchewan on Monday.