What you need to know about today's Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa

Santa Claus makes his first stops of the holiday season in Ottawa this weekend, with the Help Santa Toy Parade and the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.

Here's what you need to know about the two parades in Ottawa this weekend.

HELP SANTA TOY PARADE

The 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday morning in downtown Ottawa.

It will travel along Laurier Avenue and Bank Street, ending at Lansdowne Park.

TIME

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall.

ROUTE

The parade travels west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street towards Lansdowne Park.

DONATIONS

Spectators are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a donation to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army.

"Our firefighters will be picking up toys, cash donations," said Bob Rainboth of Santa's Parade of Lights.

There is also a "Tap" donation option for people to donate to Toy Mountain.

TRAVELLING TO THE PARADE

Just a reminder, the O-Train is out of service on Saturday for inspection work. R1 replacement bus service will be running along the Confederation Line at the same frequency.

Parking is available at Ottawa City Hall and other lots in downtown Ottawa.

ROAD CLOSURES

Laurier Avenue will be closed between Nicholas and Elgin streets, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.

There will be rolling road closures along Laurier Avenue, between Elgin and Bank streets, and along Bank Street between Laurier Avenue and Lansdowne, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BARRHAVEN SANTA CLAUS PARADE

The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is Sunday evening.

TIME

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

ROUTE

The parade will travel along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive.

DONATIONS

Spectators are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support the Barrhaven Food Cupboard.

"Demand for food cupboard services is higher than ever, and we need your help this holiday season! We'll be collecting non-perishable food during the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 20, every little bit helps!" the Barrhaven Food Cupboard said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Champman Mills Drive westbound, between Longfields and Clearbrook drives, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There will also be rolling closures along Beatrice Drive, between Chapman Mills and Strandherd drives, and along Strandherd Drive between Beatrice Drive and the OC Transpo Strandherd Park and Ride from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.