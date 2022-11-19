What you need to know about today's Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa
Santa Claus makes his first stops of the holiday season in Ottawa this weekend, with the Help Santa Toy Parade and the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade.
Here's what you need to know about the two parades in Ottawa this weekend.
HELP SANTA TOY PARADE
The 53rd Help Santa Toy Parade is set for Saturday morning in downtown Ottawa.
It will travel along Laurier Avenue and Bank Street, ending at Lansdowne Park.
TIME
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall.
ROUTE
The parade travels west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street towards Lansdowne Park.
DONATIONS
Spectators are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or a donation to support CTV and MOVE 100's Toy Mountain in support of the Salvation Army.
"Our firefighters will be picking up toys, cash donations," said Bob Rainboth of Santa's Parade of Lights.
There is also a "Tap" donation option for people to donate to Toy Mountain.
TRAVELLING TO THE PARADE
Just a reminder, the O-Train is out of service on Saturday for inspection work. R1 replacement bus service will be running along the Confederation Line at the same frequency.
Parking is available at Ottawa City Hall and other lots in downtown Ottawa.
ROAD CLOSURES
Laurier Avenue will be closed between Nicholas and Elgin streets, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m.
There will be rolling road closures along Laurier Avenue, between Elgin and Bank streets, and along Bank Street between Laurier Avenue and Lansdowne, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BARRHAVEN SANTA CLAUS PARADE
The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is Sunday evening.
TIME
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m.
ROUTE
The parade will travel along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive.
DONATIONS
Spectators are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to support the Barrhaven Food Cupboard.
"Demand for food cupboard services is higher than ever, and we need your help this holiday season! We'll be collecting non-perishable food during the Santa Claus Parade on Nov. 20, every little bit helps!" the Barrhaven Food Cupboard said.
ROAD CLOSURES
Champman Mills Drive westbound, between Longfields and Clearbrook drives, will be closed from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
There will also be rolling closures along Beatrice Drive, between Chapman Mills and Strandherd drives, and along Strandherd Drive between Beatrice Drive and the OC Transpo Strandherd Park and Ride from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY | Here is when Ottawa will receive 5-10 cm of snow this weekend
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about today's Help Santa Toy Parade in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how much it costs to rent a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment in Ottawa and Gatineau
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household
Families should ensure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu, a pediatrician group urged Friday as a triple-whammy of respiratory viruses continued to slam children's hospitals.
How Ticketmaster crashed and why it got U.S. lawmakers' attention
The public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's newest tour was cancelled by Ticketmaster on Thursday following a frenzied few days that highlighted both Swift's enormous fan base and the shortcomings of the music industry's preeminent ticketing system.
Dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blankets Buffalo, western N.Y.
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 1.6 metres in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Today' show anchor Al Roker hospitalized for blood clots
Al Roker is recovering after he was hospitalized last week for blood clots, the NBC "Today" show weather anchor said Friday.
Cineplex Canada offers free, kid-friendly movie day this weekend
If you are planning to buy a ticket to watch a movie on weekend, pause, because Cineplex Canada is offering a free movie day across the country on Saturday.
Two Quebec men in court for allegedly hunting wild boars, elk at Parc Omega
Two Quebec men appeared in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Friday on charges that they broke into a safari animal park and killed three wild boar and one elk.
Ex-CFO says Trump kids raised pay after learning of scheme
How did Donald Trump's oldest sons -- entrusted to run his company when he became president -- react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks? They gave him a raise, according to testimony Friday.
Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, likely asleep: coroner
Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house Sunday were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep, a county coroner told a cable news channel.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Friday a proposal to establish an innovation hub in Halifax for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
-
Change of plans: Sydney parade route will include Whitney Pier
The tradition of the Santa Claus Parade coming down Whitney Pier’s main drag has divided people for days now.
Toronto
-
A patient in an Ontario hospital told doctors they wanted to die. Hours later, they fell to their death
The morning before Amos fell to their death, at least three medical professionals in Toronto noted they expressed an intention to die.
-
Teen suspect sought after shooting outside Brampton high school
An 18-year-old student is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting outside a high school in Brampton.
-
New Whitby, Ont. spa provides update on its pools after staph contamination
As of Friday, the spa revealed the pools will stay closed until at least next Friday so they can continue to fulfill its audit's promises.
Montreal
-
'Hanging by a thread': Montreal's pediatric hospital crisis worsens, teens sent to adult ICUs, surgeries postponed
The crisis at Montreal's pediatric institutions has become so dire that hospitals and the Quebec government are grabbing hold of any idea that may help prevent the system from breaking down since circumstances are only expected to get worse.
-
Quebec college lockdown ends, police find no evidence of 'criminal act'
A lockdown at a Quebec College ended Friday evening after police were called to investigate a report of a 'potential active shooter.' Students and staff at the Collège Lionel-Groulx in Sainte-Therese, Que., were told earlier in the afternoon to lock themselves inside as police descended on the school in the off-island suburb northwest of Montreal.
-
Residents of Montreal care home where abuse occurred now in 'good hands': CIUSSS
Residents of Les Floralies, a Montreal private seniors' care home where abuse and neglect took place, are now in 'good hands,' but much work remains to be done.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government announces plans to support parents in the event of a CUPE strike
Frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare for their elementary-aged children in the event of a strike by school support staff, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.
-
North Bay residence on fire for the second time
North Bay Fire crews are on scene of a house fire in the Graniteville neighbourhood near Trout Lake.
-
Province creates new snow clearing standards for two northern highways
The province says it is improving road safety by clearing snow from two northern Ontario highways faster.
London
-
Sentencing hearing for impaired driver who killed 8-year-old girl
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as the family of eight-year-old Nihal Toor, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2020, described how their lives have been tragically altered forever.
-
'My dad was a very loving person': Those close to man who died inside EMDC mourn his death, look for answers
Outside his family home in the town of Norwich, Ont., Jamie Briggs’ daughter, Kayla, received a comforting hug from her cousin as family gathers to support her and Jamie’s grieving mother and father. After learning of his death inside the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre, those close to Jamie Briggs are reeling and are looking for answers.
-
Bronze vases, plaques stolen from St. Peter’s Cemetery
The London Catholic Diocese called the theft of valuable and sentimental bronze vases from one of its cemeteries a violation of sacred space. On Friday morning, staff at St. Peter’s Cemetery discovered a total of 42 bronze vases and a number of plaques had been forcibly removed and stolen from niches in columbarium's overnight.
Winnipeg
-
Flu and respiratory illnesses cause high absentee rates at schools and daycares
Sky-high daycare absences are the new reality for centres feeling the flu's impact.
-
'It hits the bottom line': Winnipeg restaurants looking at charging fee for no-shows
After two holiday seasons of limited capacities and other restrictions, Winnipeg restaurants are looking forward to the Christmas rush. But a new problem is surfacing for some dining rooms –-- no-shows and cancellations.
-
Zoo wolf dies from cancer
The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s only female grey wolf has passed away after an extended battle with cancer.
Kitchener
-
'There was no other option': Brantford mom drives to New York state for children's medicine
When three of Patricia Farfan’s four children were running a fever, including her three-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, she said the small supply of year-old medication she had in the cupboard quickly ran out.
-
Father calls for safety measures after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
The shocking Nov. 1 incident was captured on video – and CTV News has learned it’s not the first time something similar has happened with the same bus company.
-
Perth County OPP ask motorists to stay off highways Friday night
Amid flurries and worsening driving conditions, the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking motorists to stay off the highways through the night.
Calgary
-
'We need to find this person': Family pleads for answers in Calgary woman's hit-and-run death
An unexpected tragedy has left a Calgary family in disbelief and pain as they continue to search for answers into the hit-and run-death of Aloka Akot.
-
'Even more volume': overwhelmed health care workers warn of worsening flu season
Alberta's health care professionals are urging residents to protect themselves after an-especially nasty start to the flu season.
-
Alberta government says Deerfoot Trail improvements are in the works
Work is on the way to help relieve congestion on Calgary's busiest route as the province says it is "targeting key bottlenecks" in its new expansion.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to represent myself': Man accused of killing wife takes on murder trial without a lawyer
Greg Fertuck has chosen to represent himself for the rest of his first-degree murder trial.
-
Saskatoon fire damage estimated at $350K
Saskatoon’s fire department (SFD) was called out to a house fire in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue North Thursday morning.
-
'People don't have enough money to pay rent': Sask. Landlord Association noticing spike in evictions
The CEO of the Saskatchewan Landlord Association is 'extremely frustrated' with a trend of evictions affecting low-income renters due to increasing rental, utility, and inflation costs.
Edmonton
-
Smith fails to back up Indigenous heritage claims after report finds no proof
There was an eruption of laughter amongst First Nations people Friday at an Edmonton hotel when a panel of Chiefs was asked about Alberta's premier claiming to have Indigenous heritage.
-
'Warped stance on COVID': Fired Alberta Health Services board member calls out Smith
A health system leader fired by Premier Danielle Smith has fired back in an open letter, saying her abusive, divisive attacks, blended with “warped” anti-science beliefs, make her a poor excuse for a leader and one literally putting Albertans in harm's way.
-
'A constant battle': Alberta mom says son is homeless because of lack of care for people with autism
An Alberta mother is calling on the government to do more to support people with developmental disabilities and complex needs before it's too late.
Vancouver
-
Mother of sick 2-year-old leaves Burnaby ER after waiting 6 hours to see doctor
At 4 a.m., with her 2-year-old begging to leave and hearing little communication from staff at Burnaby Hospital, Rachel Thexton decided her daughter’s health would be in better hands at home.
-
Hastings Street tent encampment makes bus driver's job 'very difficult': union
The bus drivers' union is raising safety concerns for its members, saying the tent encampment on Hastings Street in Vancouver is making the job “very difficult."
-
Merritt, B.C., ranchers still recovering from triple natural disaster
A Merritt rancher and her neighbours have faced three natural disasters in a little over a year.
Regina
-
'A CFL family': How the Grey Cup has turned country-wide fans to friends through annual meet up
Football fans from across Canada are gathering in Regina this week for the Grey Cup game, which will take place on Sunday. For some however, it’s about much more than just football.
-
Legend Luncheon keeping CFL history alive
Fans young and old met with the stars of the past at the CFL Alumni Association’s (CFLAA) Legend Luncheon on Friday.
-
Kahkewistahaw looking for local contracts from Mosaic, sounds alarm on company's Indigenous engagement policy
Kahkewistahaw First Nation leadership wants one large company to look local, rather than awarding out-of-province contracts.