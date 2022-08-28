What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade

Pride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade.

It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Capital Pride executive director Toby Whitfield says a record-breaking crowd could turn up this year.

“We’ve seen record numbers at all of our events so far,” Whitfield told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Chris Holski on ‘Ottawa at Work’ on Friday. “There seems to be a buzz in the air. People are excited to get together again to celebrate and come together as a community. We expect the biggest pride parade we’ve ever had in Ottawa.”

The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Kent and Somerset streets. Participants will march north on Kent, turn onto Laurier Avenue and march east to Elgin Street, head south on Elgin to Gladstone Avenue and then march west to the end point at Gladstone and Bank Street.

Capital Pride’s street festival will also continue today, running from 12 to 8 p.m. on Bank Street between James and Slater streets. Three stages are set up around the parade and street festival areas at Bank and Slater, Bank and Somerset, and Bank and Laurier. A family zone at Dundonald Park will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend programming is all free of charge.

Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson is headlining the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets.

Whitfield says that while the festival is a celebration of the gains that have been made for LGBTQ2S+ rights, it is also a chance to reflect on work that still needs to be done, including on issues such as safety and access to trans health-care.

“We know people are here to celebrate, but we also want to take opportunities to talk about those important advocacy issues,” he said. “We know many of the organizations that are joining us for the parade will be doing just that. Pride grew out of a protest and there will always be important advocacy work.”

More details about today’s events can be found on Capital Pride’s website.

“Whether this is your first pride parade, or you joined us for some virtual programming in the last couple of years, or you were out on the streets the last time we were together in 2019, everyone is welcome here at the Capital Pride Festival this weekend,” Whitfield says.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed from 1 to 4 p.m. today for the Pride Parade:

Kent Street, from Somerset Street West to Laurier Avenue West

Laurier Avenue West, from Kent Street to Nicholas Street

Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Gladstone Avenue

Gladstone Avenue, from Elgin Street to Bank Street

Bank Street, from McLeod Street to James Street

The egress out of the Ottawa City Hall garage will be maintained. Motorists will be required to turn east on Laurier Avenue.

Kent Street, from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street West, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parade staging. Please note that cross streets intersecting with the parade route will be closed to facilitate parade crossing. Local access will be maintained.

The following roads are closed until 11:59 p.m. today for the Capital Pride Street Festival: