What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade
Pride Week in Ottawa culminates today with the annual Capital Pride Parade.
It is Capital Pride's first street parade in the city since 2019, as events were held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capital Pride executive director Toby Whitfield says a record-breaking crowd could turn up this year.
“We’ve seen record numbers at all of our events so far,” Whitfield told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Chris Holski on ‘Ottawa at Work’ on Friday. “There seems to be a buzz in the air. People are excited to get together again to celebrate and come together as a community. We expect the biggest pride parade we’ve ever had in Ottawa.”
The parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of Kent and Somerset streets. Participants will march north on Kent, turn onto Laurier Avenue and march east to Elgin Street, head south on Elgin to Gladstone Avenue and then march west to the end point at Gladstone and Bank Street.
Capital Pride’s street festival will also continue today, running from 12 to 8 p.m. on Bank Street between James and Slater streets. Three stages are set up around the parade and street festival areas at Bank and Slater, Bank and Somerset, and Bank and Laurier. A family zone at Dundonald Park will also be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Weekend programming is all free of charge.
Canadian singer-songwriter Fefe Dobson is headlining the TD Main Stage at Bank and Slater streets.
Whitfield says that while the festival is a celebration of the gains that have been made for LGBTQ2S+ rights, it is also a chance to reflect on work that still needs to be done, including on issues such as safety and access to trans health-care.
“We know people are here to celebrate, but we also want to take opportunities to talk about those important advocacy issues,” he said. “We know many of the organizations that are joining us for the parade will be doing just that. Pride grew out of a protest and there will always be important advocacy work.”
More details about today’s events can be found on Capital Pride’s website.
“Whether this is your first pride parade, or you joined us for some virtual programming in the last couple of years, or you were out on the streets the last time we were together in 2019, everyone is welcome here at the Capital Pride Festival this weekend,” Whitfield says.
Road closures
The following roads will be closed from 1 to 4 p.m. today for the Pride Parade:
- Kent Street, from Somerset Street West to Laurier Avenue West
- Laurier Avenue West, from Kent Street to Nicholas Street
- Elgin Street, from Laurier Avenue West to Gladstone Avenue
- Gladstone Avenue, from Elgin Street to Bank Street
- Bank Street, from McLeod Street to James Street
The egress out of the Ottawa City Hall garage will be maintained. Motorists will be required to turn east on Laurier Avenue.
Kent Street, from Gladstone Avenue to Somerset Street West, will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parade staging. Please note that cross streets intersecting with the parade route will be closed to facilitate parade crossing. Local access will be maintained.
The following roads are closed until 11:59 p.m. today for the Capital Pride Street Festival:
- Bank Street, from James Street to Slater Street
- Somerset Street, from Bank Street to O’Connor Street
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about today’s Capital Pride Parade
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
63-year-old B.C. man canoeing solo across Canada hopes to inspire
British Columbia's Bert ter Hart is canoeing solo across Canada. Over the past five months, with no electronic navigation, he has paddled and portaged over the Rockies, across the prairies and now through Ontario.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Woman killed in Brampton, Ont., crash that sent 13 people to hospital
More than a dozen people were injured in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont., that involved a tractor trailer.
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
Atlantic
-
Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health
Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.
-
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer warns public against COVID-19 complacency
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says he is concerned the public has become too complacent about COVID-19.
-
Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Jason MacCullough 23 years later
Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough.
Toronto
-
A Toronto house less than 10 feet wide just hit the market for nearly $2M
If you're aren’t looking closely, you could miss 138 St Clarens Avenue – the home, newly listed at nearly $2 million, located in Toronto's Little Portugal is only eight feet wide.
-
Woman killed in Brampton, Ont., crash that sent 13 people to hospital
More than a dozen people were injured in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont., that involved a tractor trailer.
-
Going to the 2022 Toronto Air Show? Here's the schedule
Labour Day weekend will once again usher in the Toronto Air Show to the city's skyline. Here's when to catch the performances:
Montreal
-
Quebec promise to put $250 million into policing, add 225 officers
The Quebec government will spend $250 million over the next five years to help Montreal hire more police officers and combat gun violence, Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said Saturday. Guilbault told a news conference the $45 million per year will allow the city to hire up to 225 more officers. The City of Montreal had already budgeted on its own for a similar amount, bringing the total maximum number of new officers to 450.
-
'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products will disappear from shelves at delis, bagel shops, and grocery stores: Liberté cream cheese.
-
Part of Montreal has been transformed to look like New York City for horror film shoot
A section of Sherbrooke St. W in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood has been transformed into a New York City set while filmmakers shoot Scream 6.
Northern Ontario
-
Five Cent City: Making connection through community
An event in Sudbury on Saturday was for the community to come together to overcome pain and struggles.
-
Horse pull competition draws crowd at Porquis Fall Fair in Iroquois Falls area
Since 1918, the Porquis Agricultural Society has held a fall fair. It was organized this weekend so as not to coincide with others in the area. The Northern Draft Horse Pull Association organized a horse pull competition.
-
Sault real estate prices expected to remain stable
With some real estate expects predicting a housing market crash, the president of the Sault Ste. Marie Real Estate Board is not expecting any significant changes heading into the fall.
London
-
Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than 400 people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
-
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
-
Exclusive details about new Costco store taking shape in south London
Costco stores are known for their large portions and oversized shopping carts, and soon the big box retailer’s stake in south London will also get up-sized.
Winnipeg
-
Police report officer-involved shooting in Windsor Park
A man is in critical condition after a police-involved shooting overnight.
-
'We stand with them': Ukrainian independence day celebrated in Manitoba
Newly-arrived Ukrainians in Manitoba and their supporters gathered in West St. Paul Saturday to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day.
-
From Ontario to Australia, Winnipeg Jets fandom extending worldwide
Despite never visiting Manitoba, James Newman from Australia, and seven-year-old Declan Zapalski have both become massive fans of the Winnipeg Jets.
Kitchener
-
One person taken to hospital after fire at Waterloo townhouse
One person has been transported to hospital after a fire at a Waterloo townhouse Saturday.
-
16-year-old killed in Palmerston crash
A 16-year-old from Harriston is dead after a crash in Palmerston Friday night.
-
Here are the COVID-19 policies at local universities and colleges
With just over a week until classes resume, differing COVID-19 policies are in place at universities and colleges across southwestern Ontario.
Calgary
-
Politicians denounce video of Alberta man verbally harassing Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was verbally ambushed Friday on a visit to Grande Prairie.
-
River surfing continues to grow in popularity in Alberta with competition, new projects
Surfing isn’t typically something people associate with Alberta, but one group is trying to change that as popularity of the sport grows.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
'I had tears in my eyes': Ukrainian Day in the Park provides the chance for newcomers to connect
"Today is a celebration of Ukrainian Culture,” said Olga Bondarenko Secretary, Ukraine Day in the Park organization committee. “We do have quite a few newcomers who came here in the month of March, April May and still arriving.”
-
Dawn Walker’s court date looming early next week, FSIN calls for her release
At a press conference showing support for Dawn Walker at the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), organizers were calling for the release of Dawn Walker and a thorough investigation into the police's handling of her domestic assault allegations.
-
'Moe money' could add to inflation woes, but depends on how it's spent: economists
'Moe money' could add to inflation woes in Saskatchewan, but it comes down to how people spend it, some economists say.
Edmonton
-
Redblacks down Elks 25-18 to post second win of season
Caleb Evans scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns as the Ottawa Redblacks put together their strongest showing of the season in a 25-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
-
'Giving them childhood back': Charity offers displaced Ukrainian youth fun and friends
After escaping war, displaced Ukrainian youth living in Edmonton got an opportunity to spend time as teenagers again.
Vancouver
-
Pride Week stranger assault 'may have been motivated by hate,' Vancouver police say
Vancouver police have released surveillance video of what they say was an unprovoked assault that "may have been motivated by hate."
-
B.C. emergency room closing overnight through Sept. 2 as 'limited nursing availability' continues
The last time the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater, B.C., stayed open overnight was Aug. 10.
-
Stranger attacks man with machete in Chilliwack, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Chilliwack are investigating after a stranger sliced a 37-year-old man's head with a machete Thursday morning.
Regina
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.
-
Regina fire reports basement blaze, no injuries, dog rescued
Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were called to a basement fire early Saturday morning.