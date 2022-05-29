What you need to know about the return to school on Monday

Ottawa's English public and Catholic school boards say all schools that have power will be open for classes on Monday.

Hydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa. As of Saturday evening, 16,000 homes and businesses remained without power.

Here is a look at the plans for back to school on Monday.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says schools will be open for in-person learning on Monday if they have power.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, only four Catholic schools were without power. The schools are:

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Gregory

St. Monica

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says schools, except St. Monica, will be open on Monday if power is restored to the buildings by 3 p.m. on Sunday. However, there will be no student transportation to those schools on Monday.

St. Monica School

St. Monica School will remain closed on Monday, even if power is restored this weekend.

The board said on Friday that the school will reopen to all students and staff the day after power is restored.

St. Monica School suffered extensive damage to the roof during the storm on May 21.

"The roof is secured, covered and inspected by engineers. The building itself is deemed safe for students and staff to return," the board said about St. Monica School.

"Water damage is contained to the gym and two classrooms. That school section will be cordoned off for the remainder of the school year to allow repairs and enhancements, including installing an air conditioning unit for the gym."

OTTAWA CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board has said it anticipates all schools, except for Castor Valley, will be open on Monday.

If there are power outages, schools that are without power as of 3 p.m. Sunday will switch to remote learning.

OTTAWA STUDENT TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school bus service on Monday will be based on open schools as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

"No changes to transportation plans will be made over the weekend, even if more schools get power," the OSTA said.

Details on school bus route cancellations are available on the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority website.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca will update this story as more information becomes available.