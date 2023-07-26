What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
Motorists will want to give themselves some extra time to get around Ottawa this weekend, as construction closes sections of the Queensway and the O-Train remains out of service.
Highway 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road until 5 a.m. on Monday for the installation of a new pedestrian bride. One of two southbound lanes on Riverside Drive is closed at Terminal Avenue for construction.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the major traffic closures in Ottawa this weekend.
O-Train shutdown
Ottawa's light-rail transit system remains out of service again this weekend, as inspections continue following an axle-bearing issue.
R1 replacement bus service will be running between Blair Road and Tunney's Pasture stations all weekend.
Queensway
Highway 417 is closed in both directions between Woodroffe Avenue and Greenbank Road this weekend for the installation of the O-Train West extension pedestrian bridge.
The highway and select ramps will be closed until Monday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
"The closure is required as part of the Stage 2 West extension to install a pedestrian bridge that will enhance neighbourhood connectivity and provide direct access to the future Queensview Station from Baxter Road," the city said.
The city of Ottawa says two pre-assembled steel spans are being staged at Pinecrest Station, and will be moved into place this weekend.
"The first activity is that we have to get them into place; so we’re going to be rolling them across Pinecrest Road and then through the bus-only on-ramp that will be closed to traffic," Jacelyn Daigle, Stage 2 LRT construction manager, said Thursday.
"So there will be self-propelled trailers for that rolling activity. We’ll have a 500 tonne crane setup in the westbound lanes of the highway; it’ll do the lift of the first span. We’ll do the same activity with the second span; so roll it into the staging area to the north side of the highway and then lift it into place. Once those two steel structures are in place, we’ll be doing deck panel installation again from the highway.”
The following Hwy. 417 ramps will be closed during the installation:
- The eastbound on-ramps from Richmond Road
- The eastbound on-ramps from Pinecrest Road
- The eastbound off-ramp to Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Maitland Avenue
- The westbound on-ramp from Woodroffe Avenue
- The westbound off-ramp to Pinecrest Road
Here are the recommended detours:
Westbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn left at Pinecrest Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Or
- Exit Highway 417 at Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn left on Carling Avenue
- Turn left at Richmond Road
- Turn right on to the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Westbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Eastbound detour
- Exit Highway 417 at Greenbank Road
- Turn right on Greenbank Road
- Turn left on Baseline Road
- Turn left on Woodroffe Avenue
- Turn right onto the on-ramp to re-enter Highway 417
Eastbound detour on Highway 417 from July 28 to 31. (City of Ottawa/supplied)
Riverside Drive
The city of Ottawa says a series of weekend closures will impact one of two southbound lanes on Riverside Drive at Terminal Avenue.
Traffic from Hwy. 417 heading south on Riverside Drive towards Hurdman Station will experience delay.
The lane closure is necessary to facilitate the decommissioning of the current operating sewers and relocate the City storm and sanitary sewers on 1460 Riverside Drive into the City’s right of way.
The lane reductions will be from 9 a.m. Friday to 3 p.m. on Monday.
Pedestrian and cyclist access through the work zone will be maintained at all times during construction.
There will also be weekend lane closures on Riverside Drive Aug. 18-20 and Aug. 25-27.
Traffic disruptions can be expected over three weekends this summer for sewer work on Riverside Drive.
Other closures to watch out for in Ottawa
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be closed to vehicles daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Kichi Zibi Mikan will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- The Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Chaudiere Crossing remains closed to motorists for construction
- Lane reductions on Champlain Bridge due to construction
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Family-owned Eganville garage closes after 70 years
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmas
Kyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
New justice minister arrives amid bail debate, vows fresh look at judicial vacancies
Canada's new justice minister plans to tell his staff and department to move 'expeditiously' to address judicial vacancies, an issue that had dogged his predecessors and resulted in a reprimand from the country's top judge.
Wastewater testing proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic, but what is its future?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
Canada issues recall of more caffeinated drinks
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six more energy drinks over their caffeine content.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Documents reveal Ontario has no immediate plans to increase ODSP, OW funds despite 'steadily growing' caseload
The province has no immediate plans to increase funding for social assistance programs despite a 15-year “steadily growing caseload,” according to documents obtained through a freedom of information request.
Montreal
-
New light-rail train line opens in Montreal with free weekend service
Montreal's electric light-rail train network has been officially inaugurated. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante were among the dignitaries who attended a ceremony today to launch the first five stations of the 26-station, 67-kilometre electric rail network.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Driver killed after hitting pole on Montreal road
A man died Saturday after he was trapped inside a vehicle following a collision in Montreal's Cartierville area. Montreal police say the driver was exiting the Lachapelle bridge onto Route 117, known at this spot as Laurentien Boulevard, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Woman shares story of being abandoned on a Manitoulin Island highway
An Ontario woman who was abandoned on the side of the road during a camping trip on Manitoulin Island last weekend by her now ex-boyfriend is sharing her story.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
London
-
Owner arrested after leaving dog inside hot vehicle: Lambton County OPP
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
$100,000 in damages, four youths arrested and charged
While using a warrant, police arrested and charged a 14 year old, two 15 year olds and a 16 year old.
-
Campaign finances of 2022 mayoral candidate Khalil Ramal under scrutiny
A formal complaint filed at city hall raised several concerns about fundraising and expenses during the mayoral campaign of 2022 runner-up Khalil Ramal.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for mother who allegedly abducted her child
RCMP in Manitoba are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three-year-old daughter.
-
Winnipeg and Manitoba sees largest jumps in crime according to StatsCan data
Statistics Canada released its latest crime severity index with Manitoba and Winnipeg both seeing significant spikes in overall crime.
Kitchener
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington
A special weather statement is in effect for Waterloo region and southern Wellington County with heavy rainfall causing flooding.
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
'No excuse for anybody to be driving impaired': Stratford police see rise in impaired driving
Two impaired driving incidents in the span of just two days has the Stratford Police Service worried.
Calgary
-
Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman
Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.
-
Surge eliminate Rattlers from playoff contention with 92-89 win
The Calgary Surge kept their hopes of finishing on top of the western conference alive Friday night, defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 92-89.
-
Three Hills RCMP on scene of serious collision
RCMP officers are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 590 between Range Road 212 and Range Road 220 in Three Hills.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.F
-
Saskatoon psychiatrist accused of billing $90,000 in fake services
Police have charged a Saskatoon psychiatrist for allegedly billing a government agency over $90,000 for fraudulent services.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating fatal collision in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that took place early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton teen, 16, missing for more than 2 weeks: police
Police in the Alberta capital issued an alert Friday evening for a teenager who's been missing for more than two weeks.
-
Surge eliminate Rattlers from playoff contention with 92-89 win
The Calgary Surge kept their hopes of finishing on top of the western conference alive Friday night, defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 92-89.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strike
Unionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Police seek witnesses to armed robbery at New Westminster pharmacy
An armed robbery at a pharmacy in New Westminster Thursday afternoon has police in the city appealing for witnesses and video.
-
Richmond company making plant-based sushi, but is the region ready for it? Experts weigh in
A new, Richmond-based company is betting that there will be a market for plant-based, frozen sushi that can be purchased at the grocery store.
Regina
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Man dies in home in Regina, police investigating
The Regina Police Service (RPS) are investigating after a man was found fatally injured at a home.
-
Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.