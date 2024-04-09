What to do with your solar eclipse glasses

What can you do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the eclipse has passed?

You can hold onto them as a keepsake of the event, but several organizations are also collecting them so that they can be donated to others for a future eclipse.

Barrhaven West Coun. David Hill said on social media that people can drop off their used glasses at his ward office at 100 Malvern Dr. Hill told CTV News Ottawa he is collecting the glasses until the end of May and will send them to an organization called Eclipse Glasses USA, which will donate them to children in Latin America for an upcoming annular eclipse (where the moon does not totally obscure the sun) that passes over parts of South America on Oct. 2, 2024.

Not sure what to do with your eclipse glasses? Drop them off at my ward office and I will ship them to a non-profit for use in next eclipse event! pic.twitter.com/HgXramozNZ — David Hill (@DavidHillWard3) April 8, 2024

"I am not sure if others are doing the same, but I am happy to take anyone's glasses or if someone wants to collect for their neighbourhood and then drop them off with me," Hill told CTV News Ottawa in an email.

According to Eclipse Glasses USA, you can donate used glasses by mailing them to the following address:

Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC

PO Box 50571

Provo, UT 84605

Another organization collecting used eclipse glasses is Astronomers Without Borders. According to the organization, it collects gently used glasses, inspects them for wear and tear, and donates useable glasses to underserved communities and schools around the world for future eclipses.

The next total solar eclipse will pass over parts of Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia and Portugal on Aug. 12, 2026, according to NASA. A partial eclipse will be visible in Europe, Africa, North America, the Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, and Pacific Ocean on that date.

In Kingston, you can donate glasses at the Kingston Visitor Information Centre at 209 Ontario St. until April 19. The glasses are being collected on behalf of Queen's University and will be donated to Astronomers Without Borders. Utilities Kingston is also collecting used glasses at its office at 85 Lappan's Ln between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The glasses will be sent to Astronomers Without Borders.