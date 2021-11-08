OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Remembrance Day schedule changes for city services and retail businesses in Ottawa on Thursday.

OC Transpo

OC Transpo service will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Thursday

Veterans who wear their medals or uniforms can ride OC Transpo and Para Transpo for free on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Remembrance Day

The city of Ottawa says OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road at 11 a.m. on Remembrance Day to observe two minutes of silence (if it is safe to do so)

City of Ottawa services

Green bins, recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled this week

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Thursday

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Thursday

All City of Ottawa run municipal child care centres will be closed

City of Ottawa museums and theatres will be closed

Recreation programs, drop-in and sport activities will operate on regular schedules. This includes public swimming, swimming lessons, public skating, weight and cardio rooms and fitness classes.

Retail businesses in Ottawa

Most retail businesses in Ottawa must remain closed until 12:30 p.m. under Ottawa's Remembrance Day Bylaw. Grocery stores and malls will open at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday

For information on businesses allowed to open on Remembrance Day before 12:30 p.m., visit the city of Ottawa's website.

Ottawa malls

Rideau Centre – open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bayshore Shopping Centre – open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Billings Bridge – open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre – open 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Place d'Orleans - open 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre – open 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlets – open 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Museums

A look at museum hours in Ottawa on Remembrance Day

Canadian War Museum – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canadian Museum of History – 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canadian Museum of Nature – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Canada Science and Technology Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum – 9:10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

National Gallery of Canada – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

National War Memorial

The National Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa on Nov. 11.

The ceremony will start at approximately 10:45 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion says crowds will be welcome at the National War Memorial following the changes to gathering restrictions by the Ontario government.

The city of Ottawa says the following streets will be closed around the National War Memorial between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Wellington and Rideau streets between Metcalfe Street and Mackenzie Avenue

Elgin Street northbound and southbound between Wellington and Albert streets

Queen Street between Metcalfe and Elgin streets

Metcalfe Street between Wellington and Queen streets

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also broadcast the ceremony on its website.