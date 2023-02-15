What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
MUSEUMS
- The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.
- The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- The Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
- The Canadian War Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.
- The Canadian Museum of History will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.
- The National Gallery of Canada will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
SHOPPING MALLS
- Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.
- Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday.
- Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday.
- Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.
- Rideau Centre will be open all weekend, including Family Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.
- Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day.
GROCERY STORES
Most grocery stores are closed on Family Day, with some exceptions:
- Loblaws at 363 Rideau St.
- Loblaws at 64 Isabella St.
- Metro at 754 Bank St.
- Wholefoods at Lansdowne
CITY OF OTTAWA
Client Service Centres
- The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.
- The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.
- The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.
Green bin, recycling and garbage collection
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, February 20. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, February 21. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email, phone or Twitter at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.
- Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.
Parking
- All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.
Transit Services
- OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule.
- Rural Shopper Route 301 will not be running.
- On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11.25 on a single DayPass. Purchase your Family DayPass at any ticket machine or from your bus operator. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 or older. Children seven and under ride for no charge every day!
- Going to Winterlude on Family Day? Ride the OLG Sno-Bus for free to official Winterlude sites across Ottawa and Gatineau. Visit octranspo.com for more information.
- OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 am to 9 pm.
- OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open. All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres currently remain closed.
- OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed.
-
Para Transpo:
- Para Transpowill operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled on Monday, February 20. Customers can book trips for Family Day between Monday, February 13, and Sunday, February 19, by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo.
- Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to live text with Customer Service Representatives.
- The reservations line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm.
- The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am.
- The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.
- For more information on Family Day service, visit octranspo.com or call (613) 560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Recreation and cultural services
- Most indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will be open, operating on a modified schedule. Please check ottawa.ca for details. Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.
- Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday, February 20. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.
- City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday, February 20.
- Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday, February 20.
- The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday, February 20.
Ottawa Public Health
- Visit the COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.
- Visit the COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.
- The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed on Monday, February 20.
- The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.
- The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 to 11:30 pm.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed.
- Dental clinics will be closed.
- The Parenting-In-Ottawa drop-ins will be closed.
Municipal child-care services
- All municipal child care centres will be closed.
Library Services
- All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, February 20. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.
For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Most homeowners' insurance covers explosion damage
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Canada needs to build 50 per cent more homes as Ottawa plans for higher immigration levels: report
As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees struggle spending Valentine's Day without loved ones
Ukrainian and Afghan refugees in Canada are struggling this Valentine’s Day as many are unable to connect in person with loved ones.
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
CNN exclusive | Russian convicts say defence ministry is sending them from jail to fight as 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine
For months, Russia has been using the shadowy private mercenary company Wagner to bolster its frontline presence with prisoners -- a scheme at first denied and secretive, but then openly promoted by Wagner's owner.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario insurer demands man maimed in hit-and-run pay care worker less than minimum wage
A Toronto man who was grievously injured in a hit-and-run crash last year says he can’t believe an insurance company is withholding benefits until he finds someone who will care for him for less than minimum wage.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Montreal
-
Buses to stop for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of Laval daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region will stop their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil will stop driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Canadiens crush Blackhawks 4-0 for third straight win
The Montreal Canadiens scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-0 win over Western Conference bottom-dwellers Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
-
'A bad decision that's going to cost lives': Health-care workers protest cutbacks at Lachine Hospital
Medical professionals and patients are protesting the MUHC's decision to cut back on services at Lachine Hospital, with many saying they're worried it's putting lives at risk.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Flurry of objects shot out of the sky leads to UFO speculation
Recent news of unidentified objects being shot out of the sky in Canada and the U.S. has sparked plenty of online chatter.
-
What we know about the search for two flying objects shot down over Yukon and near Ontario
Recovery efforts are currently underway in the Yukon and Ontario for debris from a pair of unidentified objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets on Saturday and Sunday.
London
-
City council slams the cage door on Reptilia
Exotic animals won’t be coming to a zoo in London any time soon.
-
8 couples tying the knot on Valentine’s Day in Owen Sound
Stephanie Jacobus and Bryan Cantwell are officially married. They spent their Valentine’s Day tying the knot at Owen Sound City Hall.
-
‘Deal of the Century’: Tiny home project in St. Thomas, Ont. clears another financial hurdle
It's impossible to wipe the smile off the face of Lindsay Rice. The Tiny Hope project in St. Thomas, Ont. has cleared another major financial hurdle.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Black History Month: Region of Waterloo councillor 'glad to be at the table' to bring new perspective
For all the years the Region of Waterloo has been electing councillors, it had never elected a Black woman — until recently.
Calgary
-
Annual Valentine's Day Memorial March takes to downtown Calgary
The sounds of drums echoed across downtown Calgary on Tuesday night as about 600 people took part in the 15th annual Valentine's Day Memorial March.
-
Calgary council opts not to alter property tax split between homeowners and businesses
After a lot of debate, Calgary councillors narrowly decided Tuesday evening not to shift additional property tax burden from businesses to homeowners.
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
Saskatoon
-
Mayor Charlie Clark concerned about Lighthouse's future with court date looming
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark is concerned about the future of the Lighthouse and its effects on the city's homeless community as court documents suggest there are "irreparable cracks" in the board's ability to function.
-
SaskTel plagued by ongoing Saskatoon vandalism spree
SaskTel is ringing the alarm over an ongoing string of vandalism to its equipment in Saskatoon.
-
Saskatoon man accused of killing girlfriend fires lawyer
A Saskatoon man accused of killing his girlfriend has fired his lawyer.
Edmonton
-
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthy
An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
-
Alberta girl, 6, narrowly escapes injury after she was dragged by her school bus: parents
An investigation is underway in Ponoka, Alta., after a six-year-old girl was caught in the door of her school bus as it drove away.
-
Charges laid, RCMP search for suspect after 2 men stabbed near Cold Lake, Alta.
Two men are facing charges after a pair of stabbings in eastern Alberta last month and police are looking for help to arrest one of them.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually Indigenous
A 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
-
Grief, frustration, hope: Range of emotions at Vancouver’s annual memorial march
More than three decades after the first footsteps fell, the annual memorial march for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has changed in many ways, but the heartache remains.
Regina
-
Riders make Trevor Harris, Jake Wieneke signings official
The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed the much anticipated free agent signings of quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke on Tuesday, the first day of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) free agency period.
-
Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with Mosaic
Members of Unifor Local 892 have reached a new collective agreement with Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited, which will see them receive an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
-
Police 'aware' of situation relating to Moose Jaw Warriors
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) confirmed it is aware of an incident involving four Moose Jaw Warriors.