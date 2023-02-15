What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day

CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.

MUSEUMS

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Canadian War Museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.

The Canadian Museum of History will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Monday.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

SHOPPING MALLS

Bayshore Shopping Centre – Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.

Billings Bridge is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Monday.

Place d'Orleans is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.

Rideau Centre will be open all weekend, including Family Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Laurent Centre is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The mall is closed on Family Day.

Tanger Outlets is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Family Day.

GROCERY STORES

Most grocery stores are closed on Family Day, with some exceptions:

Loblaws at 363 Rideau St.

Loblaws at 64 Isabella St.

Metro at 754 Bank St.

Wholefoods at Lansdowne

CITY OF OTTAWA

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Service Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive and 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on Monday, February 20. The pick-up will take place on Tuesday, February 21. In addition, the collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Residents can sign up to receive reminders and service alerts for their waste collection day by email, phone or Twitter at ottawa.ca/CollectionCalendar.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular scheduled day. Collections of multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit Services

OC Transpo buses and O-Train Line 1 will run on a normal weekday schedule.

Rural Shopper Route 301 will not be running.

On Family Day and on every Saturday, Sunday, and holiday, the whole family can ride all day for $11.25 on a single DayPass. Purchase your Family DayPass at any ticket machine or from your bus operator. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 or older. Children seven and under ride for no charge every day!

Going to Winterlude on Family Day? Ride the OLG Sno-Bus for free to official Winterlude sites across Ottawa and Gatineau. Visit octranspo.com for more information.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7 am to 9 pm.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open. All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres currently remain closed.

OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed.

Para Transpo: Para Transpowill operate a holiday service. Regular scheduled trips will be automatically cancelled on Monday, February 20 . Customers can book trips for Family Day between Monday, February 13, and Sunday, February 19, by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo. Para Transpo customers can also text 57272 to live text with Customer Service Representatives. The reservations line will be open from 7 am to 5 pm. The trip cancellation line will be open from 6 am to 12:30 am. The Taxi Coupon line will remain open.

For more information on Family Day service, visit octranspo.com or call (613) 560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

Most indoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will be open, operating on a modified schedule. Please check ottawa.ca for details. Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday, February 20. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe will be closed on Monday, February 20.

The City of Ottawa Archives, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Ottawa Public Health

Municipal child-care services

All municipal child care centres will be closed.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, February 20. Virtual services, loans and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.