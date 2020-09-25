OTTAWA -- It is the first weekend of fall.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what is happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Fall Rhapsody

Celebrate the arrival of the vibrant fall colours over Ottawa-Gatineau with the National Capital Commission and Fall Rhapsody.

From Gatineau Park, to the heart of the capital to the peaceful Greenbelt, enjoy the fall colours from Sept. 26 to Oct. 25.

Every day, motor vehicles are permitted on parkways in Gatineau Park from 12 p.m. until approximately 30 minutes after sunset.

The NCC offers free shuttle bus service on weekends during Fall Rhapsody. The five stop route takes you directly from downtown Ottawa or Gatineau to Pink Lake and the Mackenzie King Estate.

For more information, visit, ncc-ccn.gc.ca

Pumpkinferno

Pumpkinferno returns to the Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg.

Checkout over 7,000 hand-crafted glowing pumpkins until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.pumpkinferno.com

Haunting Season at Saunders Farm

Visit the monsters and ghouls for fall family fun from 9 a.m. 5 p.m. on weekends, and then 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. for a more fright-tastic experience.

For more information on the Haunting Season and FrightFest, visit saundersfarm.com

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk presents new Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston. The Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

The Drive In

The Drive-In at Wesley Clover Parks presents 007: Casino Royale on Friday.

The movie starts at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

Dean Brody Live

Dean Brody takes the stage at the Budweiser Zero Drive In Concert Series at Wesley Clover Parks on Sunday.

For tickets, visit www.thedriveinottawa.ca

The Ottawa International Animation Festival

Every September, the Ottawa International Animation Festival presents the world's most cutting-edge, quirky and important animation – and transforms Ottawa into the centre of the animation universe.

For more information, visit www.oiaf2020.ca

Historic cemetery tours at Billings Estate National Historic Site

The Billings Estate National Historic Site invites you to experience a unique historical tour of the Settler's Cemetery and the Billings Estate grounds at dusk.

The one-hour guided tour will take you beyond the walls of a typical visit to the museum and offer a glimpse of life and loss in 19th century Ottawa.

The cost is $15.25 per person.

For more information, call 613-580-2088.

Apple Orchard season

Cannamore Orchard is open for Fall, every weekend until Thanksgiving.

Family Activity Weekends are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy covered wagon rides, cow-train rides, hedge mazes and apple picking.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Biking, running and walking

The National Capital Commission is opening the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and the Queensway Elizabeth Driveway to cyclists, joggers, walkers and rollerbladers this weekend.

The following parkways will be closed to motor vehicle traffic, and open for active use on weekends, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (between Carling Avenue and Booth Street)

Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway (between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard)

Queen Elizabeth Driveway (between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue)

