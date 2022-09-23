What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 23-25
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
The Ottawa Redblacks host the Toronto Argos Saturday night at TD Place.
Game time is 7 p.m.
It's Superhero Night at TD Place, and fans are encouraged to come as your favourite superhero.
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/
OTTAWA SENATORS FANFEST
Celebrate the new NHL season at Ottawa Senators Fan Fest on Sunday.
Checkout Senators practices, the kids press conference, player autograph session and kids activities.
Sens Fan Fest starts at 10 a.m. at Canadian Tire Centre, and admission is free.
For more information, visit https://www.nhl.com/senators/fans/fan-fest.
OTTAWA FALL HOME SHOW
Discover the latest in home décor, design, landscaping, and more this weekend at the Ottawa Fall Home Show.
Exhibitors will be on display at the EY Centre Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Speakers include Bryan Baeumler, Emma Terrell, Emma Doucet, Erin Rochon and Liza Wilson.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawafallhomeshow.com/.
CARP FAIR
The Best Little Fair in Canada is this weekend in Carp.
The Carp Fair features a midway, live animal petting farm, the homecraft exhibits, agriculture competitions and livestock competitions and more.
For more information, visit carpfair.ca
INTERNATIONAL PLOWING MATCH
The 2022 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo continues until Saturday near Kemptville, Ont.
There are plowing competitions, a range of activities for all ages, live entertainment, vendors and exhibitors, a wide variety of food and more.
For more information, visit www.plowingmatch.org.
FESTIVAL FRANCO-ONTARIEN
Celebrate francophone culture through concerts, street art and entertainment at Festival franco-ontarien this weekend in Major's Hill Park.
Musical acts include Twin Flames, Mitch John, Eric Lapointe, DJ Unpier, Big Bib, Maky Lavender and more.
For more information, visit ffo.ca.
OTTAWA INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FESTIVAL
Don't miss North America's oldest and largest animation festival this weekend.
The Ottawa International Animation Festival features the world's most quirky, provocative and inspiring animation.
Events will be held at the ByTowne Cinema, the Ottawa Arts Court and Ottawa Art Gallery.
For more information, visit https://www.animationfestival.ca/.
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL
It's the final weekend to see Cirque du Soleil's KOOZA under the Big Top at Place des Festivals ZIBI in Gatineau.
"A return to our origins, KOOZA combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power," Cirque du Soleil said on its website.
For tickets, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza#about-the-show.
FALL RHAPSODY
Checkout the vibrant colours taking over Ottawa-Gatineau during the NCC's Fall Rhapsody.
The fall colours are on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt.
For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody
SAUNDER'S FRIGHTFEST
Frightfest returns to Saunders Farm for the Haunting Season.
Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.
Frightfest runs until Halloween night.
For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.
VAN GOGH 360
Van Gogh 360 is a "breathtaking way" to appreciate over 300 of the artist's work of art.
Pieces include "The Starry Night", "Sunflowers", and "Café Terrace at Night."
Van Gogh 360 continues until Oct. 8 at Aberdeen Pavilion.
For more information, visit https://vangogh360.com/.
MUSEUMS
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday, Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WEEKEND BIKE DAYS
The NCC's popular weekend bike days continue.
Queen Elizabeth Driveway will be open for active transportation from 8 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. The road will be closed to vehicles between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street.
The parkways will be closed to vehicles and open for active transportation users during the following periods:
Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.
Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
YORK STREET FARMERS MARKET
The York Street Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for fresh farmed goods at this producer-only farmers' market.
For more information, visit https://ottawamarkets.ca/byward-market.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
The Metcalfe Farmers' Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
BARRHAVEN MARKET
The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.
Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.
BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET
The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.
The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.
FALL FUN ON THE FARM
The Log Farm invites you to enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm.
Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.
For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.
CANNAMORE ORCHARD
Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.
Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.
For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.
SPARTOBERFEST
Celebrate Octoberfest at Spark.
Spark Beer invites you to Sparktoberfest on Saturday.
For more information, visit https://spark.beer/events.
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
The University of Ottawa Gees-Gees women's hockey team hosts Queen's Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee Gees men's rugby team hosts Bishop's Saturday afternoon. Game time is 3 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Windsor in OUA Football action on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
