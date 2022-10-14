What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 14-16

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Montreal Alouettes Friday night at TD Place.

Kick off is 7 p.m.

For tickets, visit ottawaredblacks.com.

MICHAEL BUBLE

Michael Buble brings the "Higher Tour" to Canadian Tire Centre Friday night.

The Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar takes the stage at 8 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/michael-buble/.

IRON MAIDEN

Iron Maiden brings the "Legacy of the Beast" world tour to Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

Iron Maiden will be joined by special guests Within Temptation.

For tickets, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/iron-maiden/.

NORTHEAST FALL NATIONALS

The Brockville Ontario Speedway hosts the Northeast Fall Nationals on Friday and Saturday.

Friday night's lineup includes the final events of this year's Ogilvie's Auto and Fleet Triple Crown Series with 75 laps for the 358 Modifieds. On Saturday, the 100-lap Mr. DIRTcar 358 Modified main event and the 50-lap Mr. DIRTcar Sportsman Series will run.

For tickets and information, visit https://brockvillespeedway.com/

OTTAWA 67'S

The Ottawa 67's host the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon at the Arena at TD Place.

Game time is 2 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit ottawa67s.com.

JANETTE KING

The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Janette King.

The Caribbean-Canadian producer and artist performs at the NAC Fourth Stage and online Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31120.

HOT BROWN HONEY

See Hot Brown Honey this weekend at the NAC's Babs Asper Theatre.

"Hot Brown Honey’s riotous cabaret is sass made flesh, a no-holds-barred, stereotype-smashing celebration that uses wit, honesty, and feather boas to hammer home important truth," says the NAC's website.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/22156.

FLORIAN HOEFNER TRIO

The Florian Hoefner Trio performs at the NAC's Fourth Stage Saturday night.

Florian Hoefner is joined by Andrew Downing on bass and Nick Fraser on drums.

For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/31122.

TOM SEGURA

Comedian Tom Segura takes the stage at the Arena at TD Place on Saturday night.

For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/tom-segura/.

FESTIVAL OF SMALL HALLS

The Festival of Small Halls continues this weekend across eastern Ontario.

Acts this weekend include Ashley MacIsaac in Prescott, Athens and Almonte, The Barra MacNeils in Dacre and Delta and Irish Mythen in Elgin and Tweed.

For details on the lineup and tickets, visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.frontgatetickets.com/.

FALL RHAPSODY

The leaves are in "Peak Season" in Gatineau Park and the Greenbelt for the third weekend of the NCC's Fall Rhapsody.

Check out the colours on display in Gatineau Park, in downtown Ottawa and across the Greenbelt.

The NCC is running a free shuttle bus on Saturday and Sunday from the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History to Gatineau Park.

For information on the NCC's activities, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/events/fall-rhapsody.

SAUNDERS FARM FRIGHTFEST

Frightfest returns to Saunders Farm for the Haunting Season.

Checkout multiple haunted attractions, street theatre, fresh food and homemade confections.

Frightfest runs until Halloween night.

For more information, visit https://saundersfarm.com/.

THE SAWMILL 2 AT LANSDOWNE

Saunders Farm presents The Sawmill 2 Underground at Lansdowne this Halloween season.

Checkout The Sawmill on 14 nights until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit https://www.sawmillhaunt.ca/.

SKREAMERS

SKreamers is alive for another Halloween season at Proulx Farm on O'Toole Road in Ottawa.

Take a ride on the wild wagon through the border forest and then stroll through the Side Laboratory and Front Barn.

SKreamers runs until Oct. 31.

For more information, visit skreamers.ca.

ACRES OF TERROR

Cannamore Orchard hosts its 30th year of Acres of Terror, billed as Eastern Ontario's Most Terrifying Halloween Attraction.

Check out the Spooky Wagon Ride, House of Terror, Spooky Village and Fog Maze.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/acres-of-terror.

PUMPKINFERNO AT UPPER CANADA VILLAGE

Thousands of pumpkins illuminate Upper Canada Village in Morrisburg for Pumpkinferno.

Take a tour through the outdoor art exhibit to see over 7,000 hand-carved pumpkins all lit at night along a kilometre long path in the 19th century backdrop.

Pumpkinferno runs until Oct. 30.

For more information, visit uppercanadavillage.com.

FORT HENRY

Pumpkinferno lights up Fort Henry in Kingston this Halloween.

Seven-thousand artificial pumpkins will be lit up each night.

Pumpkinfero runs until Oct. 31.

PUMPKIN FEST

Pumpkin Fest continues this weekend at Proulx Maple and Berry Farm.

Don't miss mazes, wagon rides, the petting farm and more.

For more information, visit https://proulxfarm.com/pumpkinfest/.

FALL FUN ON THE FARM

Enjoy Fall Fun at the Farm at the The Log Farm this fall.

Enjoy wagon rides, corn maze, scarecrows, pumpkins and more.

For more information, visit https://thelogfarm.com/.

CANNAMORE ORCHARD

Checkout Family Activity Weekends at Cannamore Orchard.

Go for a ride on the covered wagon, ride the famous cow-train, play in the family activity area and walk through the orchard.

For more information, visit https://www.cannamoreorchard.com/.

PUMPKIN SEASON

Pumpkin season continues this weekend at Saunders Farm in Ottawa.

Don't miss the jumbo jumpers, hedge mazes, play structure, haunted hayride and more.

For more information, visit saundersfarm.com.

MUSEUMS

For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.

613flea

613flea is back this weekend at the Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

Checkout the eclectic goods, handmade, antiques, vintage clothing, great foods and one-of-a-kinds!

For more information, visit 613flea.ca.

OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

CARP FARMERS MARKET

The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market continues until the end of October.

Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.

METCALFE FARMERS MARKET

It's the final weekend for the Metcalfe Farmers' Market at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open every Sunday.

Visit the Nepean Woods Park and Ride from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday until Oct. 30.

BARRHAVEN FARMERS MARKET

The Barrhaven Farmers' Market is open every Saturday at the Log Farm on Cedarview Road.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://barrhavenfarmersmarket.com/.

POUTINE FEST

Eat, sleep and breathe poutine this weekend at Poutinefest on Sparks Street.

Poutinefest continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday, featuring poutine and entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.sparkslive.com/poutinefest.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

The Carleton Ravens men's basketball team hosts the House-Laughton tournament this weekend at the Ravens Nest. The Ravens, Concordia Stingers, McMaster Marauders and Victoria Vikes will participate in the three-day tournament.

The Carleton Ravens host Waterloo in OUA Football Action Saturday afternoon. Kick off is 1 p.m. at TAAG Park.

The Carleton Ravens face Ontario Tech Friday night in men's hockey at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens women's hockey team hosts Bishop's Saturday afternoon at the Ice House. Game time is 3 p.m.

The Carleton Ravens host Nipissing on Saturday in men's hockey action at the Ravens Ice House. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens meet in women's rugby Friday at 6 p.m. The game is at the Matt Anthony Field.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Nipissing in men's hockey Friday night at the Minto Sports Complex. Game time is 7 p.m.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees face Montreal in women's hockey action Saturday at 2 p.m.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Algonquin College women's soccer team hosts Durham Saturday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m.

The Algonquin College men's soccer team hosts Durham Saturday afternoon. Game time is 4:15 p.m.