What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Help Santa Toy Parade
Santa Claus arrives in Ottawa on Saturday for the 54th Help Santa Toy Parade.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall. It will travel west on Laurier Avenue to Bank Street, and then south on Bank Street towards Lansdowne Park.
For more information, visit https://toyparade.ca/.
Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade
The Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade is set for Sunday evening.
The parade will travel along Strandherd Drive and Beatrice Drive, starting at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit https://santaclausbarrhaven.com/.
Santa Claus parades across eastern Ontario
Friday at 8 p.m. - Light Up the Night Santa Claus Parade in Prescott.
Saturday at 4:30 p.m. - The 2023 Kemptville Rotary Santa Claus Parade. For more information, visit https://www.northgrenville.ca/about-north-grenville/events/3841/2023-kemptville-rotary-santa-claus-parade.
Saturday at 5 p.m. – Cornwall Santa Claus Parade. For more information, visit https://cornwallsantaclausparade.com/.
Saturday at 5 p.m. – Kingston Santa Claus Parade. For more information, visit https://downtownkingston.ca/blogs/upcoming-events/nighttime-santa-parade.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's are home twice this weekend.
Friday night, the 67's face the Brantford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. at TD Place.
On Saturday, the 67's host the Mississauga Steelheads at 3 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-67s/.
Women's Colonel By Classic
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens women's hockey teams meet in the Colonel By Classic on Sunday.
Game time is 3 p.m. at TD Place.
For tickets, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/colonel-by-classic/.
Hairspray
Broadway Across Canada presents Hairspray at the NAC's Southam Hall.
"Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?" the NAC website says.
See Hairspray until Sunday.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34565.
Shows at the NAC this weekend
Here is a look at the events at the National Arts Centre this weekend
- Friday: NAC Dance presents Ralph Escamillan – FakeKnot
- Friday – Beau Nectar on the Fourth Stage
- Saturday: - Anachnid on the Fourth Stage
- Sunday: NAC Orchestra presents its Kinderconcert Series
For tickets and information, click here.
Jurassic Quest
Dinosaurs roam the EY Centre this weekend.
Jurassic Quest is in Ottawa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, allowing you to walk with the larger-than-life dinosaur herd.
For tickets, visit https://www.jurassicquest.ca/upcoming-events.
Mary Poppins
See the Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe until Nov. 26.
It's a musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/mary-poppins.
Ottawa Farmers' Market
The Ottawa Farmers' Market continues year round at Lansdowne.
Support local at the Ottawa Farmers' Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
613flea
The final regular 613flea marketplace of 2023 is set for Saturday at Lansdowne.
More than 100 vendors will be on display between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.613flea.ca/.
Metcalfe Farmers' Christmas Market
Get into the holiday spirit on Saturday at the Metcalfe Farmers' Christmas Market.
Everything you need for Christmas will be on display at the Greely Community Centre.
For more information, visit https://metcalfefm.com/.
Watson's Mill Christmas Market
The Christmas Craft Market returns to Watson's Mill and Dickinson House in Manotick this weekend.
Visit artisans, artists, crafters and more on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://watsonsmill.com/events/.
Ukrainian Christmas Market
The 2023 Ukrainian Christmas Market is Saturday at the Ukrainian Banquet Hall on Byron Avenue.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Shop for unique Christmas gifts, one-of-a-kind items and homemade Ukrainian food.
Parliament: the Virtual Experience
Take a 360-degree tour of Parliament Hill's Centre Block in the new immersive experience called, "Parliament: the Virtual Experience."
The 45-minute multimedia attraction at 211 Sparks Street takes visitors on a 360-degree journey through the main Parliament Building, which has been closed since 2019.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Parliament of Canada Tours
The Senate at the Senate of Canada Building and the House of Commons in the newly restored West Block are open for tours.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
- The Bytown Museum
- The Ottawa Art Gallery
Brockville Aquatarium
Check out the Brockville Aquatarium at Tall Ships Landing.
For more information, visit https://aquatarium.ca/.
Kingston Pen Tours
Take a guided tour of Kingston Penitentiary until Nov. 26.
It's a chance to go behind the walls of Canada's oldest and most notorious maximum security prison.
For tickets, visit https://www.kingstonpentour.com/.
CFB Kingston Fall Craft Sale
The CFB Kingston Fall Craft Sale is Saturday and Sunday at the Thompson Drill Hall.
Admission is $3. Proceeds go toward the Military Veteran Program Plus.
Mary's Wedding
See Mary's Wedding at the Seaway Valley Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/event/marys-wedding/.
Christmas Art and Craft Show
The Christmas Art and Craft Show is Saturday at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club on Pitt Street in Cornwall.
There will be a range of creative and affordable holiday gift ideas for the entire family.
Perth Farmers Market
The Perth Farmers' Market Christmas Market is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kick off the Christmas shopping season with over 40 vendors inside and outside the Crystal Palace.
Gatineau Olympiques
The Gatineau Olympiques hit the ice twice this weekend at the Slush Puppie Centre.
The Olympiques host Quebec Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/lhjmq-olympiques/.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenancs play at the Leon's Centre this weekend.
Friday night, the Frontenancs host the Mississauga Steelheads at 7 p.m. It's Community Food Drive Night.
Saturday night, the Frontenacs host the Brantford Bulldogs at 7 p.m. The Frontenacs will honour Bernie Nichols.
For tickets, visit https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/.
University athletics
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Lakehead in basketball action Friday night at Montpetit Hall. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Brock in basketball action Friday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels basketball teams host Ontario Tech on Friday. The women's game is at 11 a.m., followed by the men's game at 1 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels men's hockey team faces RMC Friday night at RMC. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels women's hockey team hosts Ontario Tech Friday night at the Kingston Memorial Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees host Brock in basketball action Saturday night. The women's game is at 6 p.m., with the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Carleton Ravens host Lakehead in basketball action Saturday night at the Ravens Nest. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
The Queen's Gaels host Brockville in volleyball action on Sunday. The women's game is at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m.
