What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 6-8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
ATLETICO OTTAWA
Atletico Ottawa hosts Pacific Saturday evening at TD Place.
Game time is 6 p.m.
For more information, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
ORIGINALS SPRING CRAFT SALE
The Signatures Originals Spring Craft Sale is this weekend at the EY Centre.
Over 150 artists, artisans, makers and designers will be on display.
For more information, visit https://signatures.ca/originals-spring/.
MUSEUMS
Museums are open across the national capital region this weekend.
For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Canada Science and Technology Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian War Museum open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- Canadian Museum of History open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- National Gallery of Canada open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
- The Diefenbunker open Friday, Saturday and Sunday
SWIMMING
Ottawa's indoor swimming pools are open.
For information on swim times and reservations, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/recreation-and-parks/swimming#public-swimming
OTTAWA FARMERS' MARKET
The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Lansdowne Park.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
CARP FARMERS MARKET
The 32nd season of the Carp Farmers Market kicks off this weekend.
Visit the farmers' market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carp Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit carpfarmersmarket.ca.
METCALFE FARMERS MARKET
It's the opening weekend for the Metcalfe Farmers Market.
The farmers' market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds.
For more information, visit metcalfefm.com.
FRIDAYS AT THE FOURTH
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Mateo Friday night.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/30608.
CALPURNIA
The NAC English Theatre/Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/Black Theatre Workshop (Montreal) presents Calpurnia at the National Arts Centre until Saturday.
"An explosive new comedy, confronting the classic To Kill a Mockingbird," says the NAC website.
For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/25457
SHAD
See Shad with Just John Friday night at the Bronson Centre Music Theatre.
Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and masks are required.
For more information, visit https://bronsoncentremusictheatre.com/events/event/shad/.
ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Les Petits Ballets presents Alice in Wonderland Saturday at the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe.
Show times are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more information, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/alice-wonderland.
PARC OMEGA
Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.
For more information, visit https://www.parcomega.ca/en/.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City committee set to debate 'Lansdowne 2.0' plan
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 6-8
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Passport lineups and frustration sprout 'freelance line standers'
In recent days, advertisements for 'freelance line standers' have started appearing on online classifieds website Kijiji. For anywhere from $17 to $50 per hour, you can hire someone to stand line at a Service Canada office and get a text or call when they're nearing the front of the line.
Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID mandates, trucker convoy, Huawei
Longtime Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest, Quebec's former premier, took turns attacking one another's political records Thursday in the first unofficial debate in the Tory leadership race.
Experts suggest Canadians put away their bird feeders amid rise in avian flu
As more and more birds fall ill with avian flu in Canada, experts are advising Canadians to remove bird feeders to combat the spread.
Canadians' trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Canadians' movements, including trips to the liquor store and pharmacy, were closely tracked via their mobile phones without their knowledge during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report sent to a parliamentary committee shows.
Human remains found in Toronto dumpster are that of a little girl: police
Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Rosedale home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a little girl as young as four years old, police say.
B.C. fugitive who died in northern Ontario plane crash served in Canadian Armed Forces: Defence
The Department of National Defence says two men wanted in Thailand for the murder of a man with links to British Columbia gangs both served in the military.
Shipping delays are back as China's lockdowns ripple around the world
Global shipping was just starting to recover from the chaos of the pandemic. Now port congestion and delays are back and could be around for a while.
SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home with midnight splashdown
SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's taxi service.
Statistics Canada to release April jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning with its labour force survey for April.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Moncton and Halifax to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship
It's official. New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have been selected to host the 2023 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Nova Scotia government scraps non-resident property tax
The Nova Scotia government will not move forward with its contentious non-resident property tax after all.
-
RCMP officers who shot at Nova Scotia firehall during mass shooting stand by actions
Two RCMP officers who mistakenly opened fire at a man outside a rural Nova Scotia firehall as they searched for a rampaging gunman said Thursday they believed they had found the shooter and defended their actions as consistent with their training.
Toronto
-
BALLOT BOX
BALLOT BOX | Digs and promises: Here's what happened on week 1 of the campaign trail
The team at CTV News Toronto's Ballot Box broke down what happened on week one, focusing on the themes of affordability and building that were presented by each major political party and, of course, addressing the fanfare that comes with an election launch.
-
Gas prices have reached a new record across the GTA. Here is how much drivers will be paying
Gas prices have officially reached a new record high across the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Where to watch today’s Ontario election announcements
Voters can expect announcements on housing, educations and climate on day three of the Ontario election campaign trail.
Montreal
-
'The most selfish thing we can do,' say Quebec experts? Push for global vaccine equity
Politicians 'need to hear [that] average Canadians are truly worried that if this inequity continues, we will be battling another horrible Sigma or some other bad variant in the coming months,' one expert said. 'We sink or swim as humankind.'
-
Montreal-area restaurant owner sentenced to 3 years in prison for domestic abuse
After inflicting a cycle of domestic abuse against his wife and three children over an eight-year period, a Montreal-area restaurant owner has been sentenced to three years in prison and is banned from communicating with his family while behind bars.
-
'Lack of respect': Indigenous leaders slam Legault for criticizing Governor General's French
"She is trying to learn French, so she is making an effort to learn the language. And I don't know what he [Legault] is doing to learn Inuktitut," said one local leader in an interview Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
In-person festivals returning to the Sault
Sault Ste. Marie's tourism department is preparing for a busy summer with a long list of events and festivals. Many are returning after two years of pandemic-related shutdowns and cancellations.
-
Sudbury school recognizes the importance of clean water
Staff and students at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School in Sudbury hosted a Water Walk on Thursday morning.
-
Salon du Livre will be first major event hosted at Sudbury's Place des Arts
For almost two decades, Salon du Livre du Grand Sudbury has put on a book fair and literary festival every two years.
London
-
Kincardine Township man sentenced to 7 years for killing driver with stolen pick-up truck
A 26-year-old Kincardine Township man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty this week to criminal negligence causing death following a fatal crash last fall.
-
Minor injuries after fire breaks out in east end London, Ont. apartment building
Only minor injuries were reported following an east end apartment fire in London Thursday.
-
Statistics Canada to release April jobs report this morning
Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market this morning with its labour force survey for April.
Winnipeg
-
Family, police still seeking information on Eduardo Balaquit's whereabouts after guilty verdict
The Winnipeg Police Service renewed calls for information on the whereabouts of Eduardo Balaquit in the wake of Wednesday night’s guilty verdict for a man now convicted of manslaughter in his disappearance and death.
-
Man arrested on child porn charges after home in Manitoba village searched
A 36-year-old man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a home in a small Manitoba village was searched.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Edmonton Elk team up to rescue dogs from flooded Peguis First Nation
A Winnipeg Blue Bomber teamed up with a player from a rival CFL team to rescue three dogs from Peguis First Nation, Man.
Kitchener
-
Guelph soccer player returns to Canada after serving in Ukrainian army
A Guelph, Ont. soccer player who made headlines in February for enlisting in the Ukrainian army is back in Canada.
-
Queen Victoria statue in Kitchener doused in red paint
In a statement to CTV News, the City of Kitchener said it would not remove the paint "for the time being."
-
Sentimental sounds: Father and daughter to share musical moment 42 years in the making
A father-daughter duo are preparing to hit the right note performing together with the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra on Friday night.
Calgary
-
Oettinger posts 29-save shutout for Stars in 2-0 win over Flames to even series
Goaltender Jake Oettinger's 29-save shutout led the Dallas Stars to a 2-0 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday to even their playoff series 1-1.
-
'Heartbroken and devastated': Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash identified
Several days after a woman from Canmore was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 1, RCMP say they are still seeking public information to find the driver that hit her.
-
Rollout of Alberta rebate programs a little fuzzy on details as prices remain high
Months after the province promised relief from skyrocketing utility bills, details about the two rebates remain up in the air.
Saskatoon
-
Sales ease, but low supply drives home prices to record highs in Saskatoon
Home sales in Saskatoon have slowed, but home prices continue to rise reaching record highs, according to the latest report from the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Sask. Conservative leadership hopeful says he was disqualified despite meeting requirements
A Saskatchewan business owner says while he met the requirements to officially join the federal Conservative leadership race, a clerical issue ended his hopes of leading the party.
-
5 things to know about the grocery store planned for Saskatoon's downtown
Here are five key details we learned this week about a new grocery store coming to Midtown Plaza.
Edmonton
-
'Of great importance': Abortion debate raging in Alberta too despite UCP refusals to engage
Advocates for and against wider access to abortion in Alberta continued to spar over the controversy Thursday despite the premier's unwillingness to have the debate.
-
$500K in drugs seized by Edmonton police at suspected warehouse grow-op
The drug and gang unit seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs, ammunition, and a firearm last month from a northwest Edmonton warehouse.
-
Brian Jean says Alberta premier is too soft on Ottawa, gets verbal slap in return
Jason Kenney's arch-foe in caucus took his fight with the Alberta premier to the floor of the legislature Thursday and received in return a backhanded verbal slap from a cabinet minister.
Vancouver
-
Template or poor data? Leaked documents raise questions about B.C. urgent care centres
B.C.'s Ministry of Health insists a leaked document purportedly containing internal health authority data on the province’s much-hyped Urgent and Primary Care Centres (UPCCs) is a "template" of how information would be presented, even though there are no notations indicating that's the case.
-
14-year-old girl hit, killed by truck in Burnaby
Police in Burnaby are investigating a collision near the city's border with New Westminster that killed a 14-year-old girl Thursday afternoon.
-
Review to probe random attacks and how to curb prolific offenders
As random attacks on strangers pile up and businesses fall prey to break-in after break-in, the province has appointed two experts to lead a review to find solutions to both issues.
Regina
-
'We are still here:' Red Dress Day aims to raise awareness for MMIWG
Several Indigenous women gathered at the legislative building Thursday morning to honour Red Dress Day, an annual event aiming to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG).
-
Sask. premier to reach out to Red Earth Cree Nation chief, but won't commit to visit
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said he plans on calling the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation, but would not commit to visiting the community.
-
Man wanted after allegedly visiting park in breach of prohibition order: Regina police
A man is being sought by police after allegedly breaching an order that prohibited him from visiting public parks where children under the age of 16 could be present.