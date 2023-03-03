What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March.
Ottawa Golf Expo
Get ready for the golf season this weekend at the Ottawa-Gatineau Golf Expo.
Try out the latest 2023 golf equipment from top manufacturers and plan your next golf and vacation destination.
For information, visit https://www.canadiangolfexpo.ca/ogge.
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators continue the push for the NHL playoffs Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawasenators.com.
Ottawa 67's
The Ottawa 67's host the Saginaw Spirit Saturday afternoon at TD Place.
Game time is 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit ottawa67s.com.
Critelli Cup
An OUA championship and capital bragging rights are on the line Saturday night as the Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees women's basketball teams meet.
The Ravens host the Gee-Gees in the Critelli Cup, the championship game for the OUA women's basketball season.
Both the Ravens and the Gee-Gees have won the Critelli Cup twice.
Tip off is 6 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
Wilson Cup
The Carleton Ravens and University of Ottawa Gee-Gees renew their men's basketball rivalry Saturday night, with an OUA championship on the line.
The Ravens host the Gee-Gees in the Wilson Cup, the championship game for the OUA men's basketball season.
The Ravens have won the Wilson Cup 12 times, while the Gee-Gees have won it twice.
Tip off is 8 p.m. at the Ravens Nest.
Joe Gatto
Comedian, actor and producer Joe Gatto takes the stage at the National Arts Centre Friday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32340.
Fridays at the Fourth
The National Arts Centre presents Fridays at the Fourth with Steven Taetz.
"Rollicking contemporary roots rock, gentle pop ballads, blue-eyed soul, and cool jazz — he approaches it all without flinching, delivering songs with a strong and crystal clear voice that demands the listener’s full attention," the NAC's website says.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/32688
Cirque Kalabante
The Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe presents the Afrique en Cirque show – Cirque Kalabante on Friday night.
"Be transported to a place where the diversity of traditional African arts are illuminated, combined with the virtuosity of a modern North American circus performance," the website says.
For tickets, visit https://meridiancentrepointe.com/en/cirque-kalabante-afrique-en-cirque.
OK Naledi
See OK Naledi with Lucila Al Mar at the National Arts Centre Saturday night.
For tickets, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/33014.
Adrian Sutherland
Adrian Sutherland takes the stage at the Shenkman Arts Centre Saturday night.
Best known as the front man for Midnight Shine, Sutherland recently released his first solo album When the Magic Hits.
For more information, visit https://shenkmanarts.ca/en/adrian-sutherland.
I Heart Beer and Taco Festival
Enjoy a night of beer, cider, spirits and tacos Saturday at the Aberdeen Pavilion.
For information, visit https://www.tdplace.ca/event/i-heart-beer-and-taco-festival/.
Outdoor skating rinks
- The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Lansdowne Park skating court is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (weather permitting).
- The Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink (Canterbury) is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (weather permitting).
- Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink (101 Centrepointe Drive) Open daily (weather permitting).
- Kingston's Springer Market Square Rink is open daily for skating from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For information on all outdoor rinks in Kingston, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/recreation/facilities/arenas/outdoor-rinks
Outdoor skating trails
Click the links for information on outdoor skating trails in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
- The Little Penguin Trail – 312 Chem. Tache, Gatineau, Que.
- Éco-Odyssée - 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, Que.
- Icelynd - 6865 Fernbank Rd., Stittsville
- River Oak Estates Skating Trail – 2900 York's Corners Rd, Metcalfe
- Patinage En Foret – Mnt Beausoleil, Lac-des-Loups, Que.
- Countryside Adventures – 16595 Sixth Rd., Mouse Creek, Ont.
- Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail – 2 Henan Rd., Pembroke, Ont.
- Brewery Creek Skating Rink – 185 sentier du Russieau-de-la-Brasserie, Gatineau, Que.
Cross-country skiing
For information on cross-country skiing locations in Ottawa and Gatineau, click the links.
- Gatineau Park features over 200 kilometres of cross-country skiing trails
- Mooney's Bay Ski Centre at the Terry Fox Athletic Facility opens 5 kilometres of trails
- Britannia Winter Trail offers nearly 17 kilometres of trails around Britannia Park
- Kichi Sibi Winter Trail features 18 kilometres from the Canadian War Museum to Ottawa's west end.
- Rideau Winter Trail loops through parkland beside the Rideau River, just east of downtown Ottawa.
- Ski Heritage East runs 17 kilometres of trail along the Ottawa River east of downtown.
- Wesley Clover Park ski trails are managed by Kanata Nordic.
- Ottawa West Winter Trail – Enjoy 21 km of groomed winter trails for cross-country skiing in west Ottawa this winter.
Skiing and snowboarding in the Ottawa area
Here's a look at downhill skiing and snowboarding runs in the Ottawa area. Visit each resort's website for conditions.
- Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is home to more than 20 different downhill runs.
- Ski Vorlage features 18 different runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Sommet Edelweiss features 20 runs in Wakefield, Que.
- Mont Cascades Ski Resort in Cantley, Que. is home to 20 runs that range from easy to extremely difficult
- Mount Pakenham is located 45 minutes west of downtown in Pakenham, Ont. with 10 runs.
- Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort in Calabogie, Ont. features 24 different trails that range from easy to expert.
- Mont Ste-Marie features nearly 30 runs, including a ski-snowboard cross run.
Gatineau Park
Gatineau Park has snowshoe trails and snow biking trails available for outdoor enthusiasts.
Gatineau Park has close to 80 kilometres of snowshoe trails, ranging in level of difficulty from easy to very difficult – with about half of the trails shared with snow bikers.
For more information about snowshoeing in Gatineau Park, click here.
For snow biking information, click here.
Museums
For information on each museum in Ottawa, click on the websites.
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- The Diefenbunker
Wolves: Shaper-shifters in a Changing World
The Canadian Museum of Nature opens a new exhibit this weekend called Wolves: Shape-shifters in a Changing World.
The exhibition explores the evolution and adaptations of these charismatic animals through scientific research, museum specimens, video, cultural stories and art, and vivid photographs.
Admission to see Wolves; Shape-shifters in a Changing World is included with general admission.
Lansdowne Winter Market
The Lansdowne Winter Market is every Sunday at Lansdowne.
The year-round, producer-run farmers market will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Aberdeen Pavilion.
Kingston Canadian Film Festival
The Kingston Canadian Film Festival continues until Sunday.
For more information, visit the festival's website.
Maple Madness
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maple Madness this weekend at the Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Authority.
Online registration is required for the event scheduled for all weekends in March and March Break. Click here for more information.
Kingston Frontenacs
The Kingston Frontenacs host two games at the Leon's Centre this weekend.
On Friday night, the Frontenacs host the Ottawa 67's at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Kingston face the Saginaw Spirit at 2 p.m.
