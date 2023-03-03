What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 3-5

The OTTAWA sign as snow falls in downtown Ottawa. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa) The OTTAWA sign as snow falls in downtown Ottawa. (Natalie van Rooy/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

After deliberating for less than three hours Thursday, the jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

Opposition MPs vote for public inquiry into foreign election interference

Opposition MPs passed a motion Thursday calling for the federal government to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference, after hearing hours of testimony from top intelligence officials who sought to assure that the integrity of Canada's last two elections was upheld despite meddling attempts by China.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina