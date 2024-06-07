What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 5-7
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Volleyball Nations League
See some of the best volleyball nations in the world this weekend at Volleyball Nations League at TD Place.
Canada hosts Argentina, Cuba, France, Italy, Netherlands, Serbia and USA.
Canada will face USA on Saturday and Serbia on Sunday.
For more information and tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.
CHEO BBQ
The 32nd CHEO BBQ is Sunday at Shefford Fields in Ottawa.
It's a day full of entertainment and fun with plenty of things to do for all ages, raising money to support CHEO.
Events include a family zone with games and entertainment, a BBQ tent, a 5 KM walk/run and volleyball tournaments.
The Shefford Fields is located at 813 Shefford Road in Gloucester.
For more information, visit www.cheobbq.com.
PBR Ottawa Classic
The Professional Bull Riders Canada's elite Cup Series will ride into Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
See Canada's best riders alongside some of the organization's top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the country.
For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pbr/.
Ottawa Food Festival
Don't miss the Ottawa Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Tanger Outlets.
The event includes kids activities, entertainment, prizes and more.
Tickets are $5, with a family pass for $18.
Orléans Craft Beer Festival
Enjoy a refreshing drink this weekend at the Orléans Craft Beer Festival.
The festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.
Gatineau Ribfest and Poutine
Sample poutine and ribs this weekend at the Gatineau Ribfest and Poutine.
The festival runs Friday to Sunday at La Place L'Cite.
Brockville Pride
Brockville Pride runs all weekend, with this year's theme "Building a proud community."
The Brockville Pride Parade is Saturday at 12 p.m., and the "Rainbow Village" Vendor Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For a list of events, visit www.brockvillepride.com/prideweek.
Ottawa Pet Expo
The Ottawa Pet Expo takes over the EY Centre this weekend.
Check out the interactive installations, including TICA Cat Show, Bird and Small Animal Zone, creative grooming demos, the Reptile and Plant Expo and more.
For more information, visit www.ottawapetexpo.ca.
Art in the Park
More than 150 artists will be on display during Art in the Park this weekend at Central Park on Clemow Avenue.
Visit with painters, photographers, college artists, sculptors, potters, clothiers, jewellery makers and more.
Osgoode Porchfest
Local musicians perform on Saturday at Osgoode Porchfest.
From folk to jazz, rock to classical, experience a diverse range of genres all within walking distance.
For more information, click here.
Pirate Fest
The first ever Pirate Fest is Saturday at Mooney's Bay.
Enjoy improv, comedy and puppet shows, demonstrations, flag making, pirate games and more.
For more information, click here.
National Arts Centre
Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:
- Friday: Kanen
- Saturday: Governor General's Performing Arts Awards
For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
613flea
613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.
Visit 150 hand-picked vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.
The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.
You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "fart room."
The Canadian Forces Artists Program
The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.
Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.
Bug Adventure
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.
This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.
You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
YGK Craft Beer Fest
It is the ultimate summer kickoff at Fort Henry.
Kingston's favourite beer festival is Saturday, allowing you to sip on the finest local craft beers.
For tickets, visit https://tickets.parks.on.ca/event/9623:125/9623:46125/.
1784: The 240th Anniversary of Cornwall and SDG Counties
The SD&G Historical Society is hosting a celebration to mark the 240th anniversary of Cornwall.
The three-day event will be held in Lamoureux Park in Cornwall, featuring living history regiments, a heritage village, concerts, and more.
For more information, click here.
Hey Day!
The annual Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary Hey Day event is Friday and Saturday.
The giant indoor garage sale is at the North Grenville Municipal Centre.
Admission is free.
Concerts in the Park
Don't miss concerts in the park every Sunday at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior.
The summer concert series showcases local talent until Aug. 11.
Performances begin every Sunday at 2 p.m.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 5-7
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Search suspended for overdue mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
Rescue crews have suspended the search for three mountaineers who failed to return from a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., on Friday.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
2 dead after crash at private motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan
Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
Over 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall for fire hazards, following one reported death
More than 1.2 million rechargeable lights are under recall in Canada and the U.S. following a report of one consumer died as the result of a fire.
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Montreal police disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with tear gas
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. soldier who died in Afghanistan to be honoured by navy ship named for his hometown
A navy ship will honour Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil, a Nova Scotia soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
-
Elderly woman dies after being struck by out-of-control vehicle in Wolfville Ridge: N.S. RCMP
An 87-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after police say an out-of-control vehicle struck her while she was standing beside her car in Wolfville Ridge, N.S.
-
N.B. premier criticized for spilling news about upcoming visit by French president
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is facing heat from the Opposition after boasting that an upcoming visit to the province by the French president is due to the tourism minister's trip to France.
Toronto
-
Agreement reached to avoid Toronto transit strike
Riders who rely on the TTC can breathe a sigh of relief as subways, streetcars, and buses will run on Friday after an agreement was reached Thursday evening to avoid a strike.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
'I lost my two brothers': Rexdale shooting survivor speaks out
Baldwin Thomas was born in Jamaica and said he’s been in places there where he thought he’d get shot. What he never expected was to fall victim to gun violence here in Canada and to lose two of his closest frineds to it at the local high school where they play soccer and dominoes.
Montreal
-
Montreal police disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with tear gas
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a "global call to action."
-
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal area under severe thunderstorm watch ahead of Grand Prix weekend
The start of Grand Prix festivities could get off to a turbulent start as Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch for the afternoon and evening hours.
Northern Ontario
-
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
North Bay caterer guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay caterer who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Windsor
-
Two men charged with first-degree murder related to woman’s death
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
Industry braces for possible CBSA job action
Abe Fehr isn’t the only one hoping job action by Canadian Border Service Agents (CBSA) can be avoided.
London
-
Fatal collision east of London, Ont
One person has died after a crash east of the city this afternoon.
-
Grandson testifies about strained relationship between family and the accused at Boris Panovski murder trial
Michael Panovski, the adult grandson of the accused Boris Panovski, 79, testified that like his grandfather, he too was involved with bird dog training.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
Kitchener
-
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
-
Kitchener Waterloo Symphony elects new board of directors
The Kitchener Waterloo Symphony is trying to turn the page on their past troubles.
Barrie
-
OPP searching high and low for missing senior in Muskoka
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
-
Barrie hosts nighttime ceremony commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day
A large group gathered along Barrie's waterfront Thursday night for a special sunset ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
-
Young golfer proves age is just a number with coveted hole-in-one
A young Simcoe County boy is proving age is just a number, achieving a feat in the game of golf some players never do.
Winnipeg
-
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
19-year-old Manitoba man charged in double homicide: RCMP
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
-
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Calgary
-
Teenager dies following stabbing in Forest Lawn
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
-
Rocky View County fire crews battle blaze near Springbank
Fire crews were monitoring for hot spots in Springbank on Thursday night after a grass fire spread out of control, putting many residents on evacuation alert.
-
Man dies following reported altercation at Crescent Heights residence
Police are investigating following a suspicious death in the Calgary community of Crescent Heights on Thursday evening.
Edmonton
-
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
-
Canadians more likely to prefer someone other than Trudeau lead Liberals in next election: Nanos
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
-
Violent offender released in Edmonton: EPS
Edmonton police are warning residents about the release of a man they believe poses a threat to the community.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation, gov't searching for path forward following impasse, reinstating job sanctions
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
Regina police looking for silver truck that fled pedestrian collision
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
-
'We came together': Moose Jaw school shows off tipi classroom
King George Elementary School now has classroom located in a tipi – following a recent school wide project of learning about Indigenous history and culture in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
Sask. Trucking Association opposes provincial program recognizing Class 1 licences of foreign drivers
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
-
Sask. government reviews progress on calls for MMIWG justice
Indigenous women as a demographic face a significantly higher risk of being murdered or going missing, an issue highlighted in a 2019 report that brought forward 231 'calls for justice'. Five years later, the Saskatchewan government is reviewing its progress in addressing these calls.
Vancouver
-
Health authority offers $4,100 for doctors to work in B.C. emergency department
Emergency departments at some Lower Mainland hospitals are offering hundreds of dollars in bonuses to lure qualified doctors to pick up shifts, with the hardest-to-fill shifts worth $4,125.
-
'It's disgusting': Vancouver community outraged by closure of Kitsilano Pool
After the Vancouver Park Board announced it won't reopen the Kitsilano Pool this summer, the community is expressing outrage and a distrust in the city's promises.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since March
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. city loses appeal of million-dollar award for spectator's hockey puck injury
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
-
On the anniversary of Hwy. 4 closure, calls continue for emergency alternative route
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since March
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.