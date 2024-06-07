What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 5-7

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.

Volleyball Nations League

See some of the best volleyball nations in the world this weekend at Volleyball Nations League at TD Place.

Canada hosts Argentina, Cuba, France, Italy, Netherlands, Serbia and USA.

Canada will face USA on Saturday and Serbia on Sunday.

For more information and tickets, visit www.tdplace.ca.

CHEO BBQ

The 32nd CHEO BBQ is Sunday at Shefford Fields in Ottawa.

It's a day full of entertainment and fun with plenty of things to do for all ages, raising money to support CHEO.

Events include a family zone with games and entertainment, a BBQ tent, a 5 KM walk/run and volleyball tournaments.

The Shefford Fields is located at 813 Shefford Road in Gloucester.

For more information, visit www.cheobbq.com.

PBR Ottawa Classic

The Professional Bull Riders Canada's elite Cup Series will ride into Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.

See Canada's best riders alongside some of the organization's top international athletes, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiantirecentre.com/event/pbr/.

Ottawa Food Festival

Don't miss the Ottawa Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Tanger Outlets.

The event includes kids activities, entertainment, prizes and more.

Tickets are $5, with a family pass for $18.

Orléans Craft Beer Festival

Enjoy a refreshing drink this weekend at the Orléans Craft Beer Festival.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday at the Shenkman Arts Centre.

Gatineau Ribfest and Poutine

Sample poutine and ribs this weekend at the Gatineau Ribfest and Poutine.

The festival runs Friday to Sunday at La Place L'Cite.

Brockville Pride

Brockville Pride runs all weekend, with this year's theme "Building a proud community."

The Brockville Pride Parade is Saturday at 12 p.m., and the "Rainbow Village" Vendor Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a list of events, visit www.brockvillepride.com/prideweek.

Ottawa Pet Expo

The Ottawa Pet Expo takes over the EY Centre this weekend.

Check out the interactive installations, including TICA Cat Show, Bird and Small Animal Zone, creative grooming demos, the Reptile and Plant Expo and more.

For more information, visit www.ottawapetexpo.ca.

Art in the Park

More than 150 artists will be on display during Art in the Park this weekend at Central Park on Clemow Avenue.

Visit with painters, photographers, college artists, sculptors, potters, clothiers, jewellery makers and more.

Osgoode Porchfest

Local musicians perform on Saturday at Osgoode Porchfest.

From folk to jazz, rock to classical, experience a diverse range of genres all within walking distance.

For more information, click here.

Pirate Fest

The first ever Pirate Fest is Saturday at Mooney's Bay.

Enjoy improv, comedy and puppet shows, demonstrations, flag making, pirate games and more.

For more information, click here.

National Arts Centre

Here is a list of events at the NAC this weekend:

Friday: Kanen

Saturday: Governor General's Performing Arts Awards

For tickets, visit www.nac-cna.ca.

NCC Bikedays

The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.

Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

613flea

613flea returns to the Aberdeen Pavilion on Saturday.

Visit 150 hand-picked vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Lansdowne Farmers' Market

The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.

Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Farmers Markets in Ottawa

The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Museums

Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:

Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste

The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.

The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.

You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "fart room."

The Canadian Forces Artists Program

The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.

Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.

Bug Adventure

The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.

This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.

You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.

Parliament of Canada Tours

Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.

For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience

Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.

Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.

The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.

Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.

Kingston Farmers' Market

The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.

YGK Craft Beer Fest

It is the ultimate summer kickoff at Fort Henry.

Kingston's favourite beer festival is Saturday, allowing you to sip on the finest local craft beers.

For tickets, visit https://tickets.parks.on.ca/event/9623:125/9623:46125/.

1784: The 240th Anniversary of Cornwall and SDG Counties

The SD&G Historical Society is hosting a celebration to mark the 240th anniversary of Cornwall.

The three-day event will be held in Lamoureux Park in Cornwall, featuring living history regiments, a heritage village, concerts, and more.

For more information, click here.

Hey Day!

The annual Kemptville District Hospital Auxiliary Hey Day event is Friday and Saturday.

The giant indoor garage sale is at the North Grenville Municipal Centre.

Admission is free.

Concerts in the Park

Don't miss concerts in the park every Sunday at Robert Simpson Park in Arnprior.

The summer concert series showcases local talent until Aug. 11.

Performances begin every Sunday at 2 p.m.